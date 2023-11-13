Highlights The planned takeover of Everton Football Club is progressing slowly, causing frustration and concern among supporters.

Doubts have emerged over the credentials of front-runners 777 Partners, with questions about their financial credibility as potential majority shareholders.

The ongoing saga surrounding the takeover is acting as an unnecessary distraction for the team, and it may be in Everton's best interest to explore other options for new ownership.

The planned takeover of Everton Football Club continues to be a slow process, and a worrying update has emerged from Sky Sports' financial expert Kieran Maguire.

Everton takeover latest

The Blues may be improving on the pitch at the moment, following an excellent 3-2 win away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, but there is plenty of frustration away from the on-field action. The reign of Farhad Moshiri as Everton's owner continues to rumble on, at a time when many supporters are so keen to see him move on, starting a new era at Goodison Park in the process after an up-and-down period under him.

777 Partners have stood out as the front-runners to become the Blues' majority shareholders in recent months, but at the same time, doubts have crept in over their credentials. With a move to a sparkling new stadium coming next summer, this is a pivotal time in Everton's history, so they must make the right decision over the ownership situation.

It does feel as though negative updates regarding the saga keep coming, however, and that has again proved to be the case at the beginning of this week.

"Another red flag" in Everton takeover

Speaking to Football Insider, finance expert Maguire reacted to what he has now heard with regards to another worrying takeover update at Everton, as 777 Partners received a huge credit ratings downgrade last week.

"Yes, this does look like another red flag. I think the financial credibility of any owner is critical, especially for a club as senior and as prestigious as Everton Football Club.

"Therefore, appropriate scrutiny is absolutely essential. There seems to be one bad news story after another with regards to 777. But there’s a willing seller and a willing buyer, and it’s down to fans and journalists to provide the scrutiny at present. I’m sure the Premier League is taking a very forensic approach because it’s still trying to delay and discredit the independent regulator.

"If it was seen to give a green light to 777 with a light touch approach, that would add further evidence that a regulator would be beneficial."

This is an update that is again going to cause a huge amount of frustration and concern within Everton's fanbase, when they must be absolutely desperate to see the takeover go through smoothly.

Everton's last five matches Competition Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton Premier League Everton 1-1 Brighton Premier League Everton 3-0 Burnley FA Cup West Ham 0-1 Everton Premier League Liverpool 2-0 Everton Premier League

There are reasons to be positive at the moment, not least because Sean Dyche appears to be improving as manager all the time - the Merseysiders have won three of their last four matches, in all competitions - but the issues surrounding 777 Partners keep acting as an unnecessary distraction to the team.

The longer it goes on, the more it feels as though Everton should be looking elsewhere for their new owners, and the idea of 777 replacing Moshiri and then getting the club into further financial bother doesn't bear thinking about.