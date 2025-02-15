FSG are going to invest in Liverpool's first-team squad this summer. It might feel like the Anfield side are allergic to transfer activity, but having held off from big acquisitions over the past three windows, the time for strengthening is nearly upon us.

What is the priority? Where should sporting director Richard Hughes centre his focus? Liverpool are approaching a critical juncture, not least because arguably the biggest three names at the club are just a few months away from their contracts expiring.

However, Liverpool are a prudent club and will have spent countless hours mapping out strategies going forward. While the future of right-sided forward Mohamed Salah remains a point of great contention for fans, who desperately want him to stay, there are one or two forwards whose sales would be met with less dismay and more acceptance.

Perhaps, in Luis Diaz's case, such an eventuality would even be a warm thing.

Why Liverpool should cash in on Luis Diaz