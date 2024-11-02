Liverpool’s start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has been superb. With Jurgen Klopp’s departure after close to a decade in charge at Anfield, the Reds would surely have been forgiven if they had gotten off to a slow start under Arne Slot. However, they are currently flying high in the top flight.

They are currently one point behind top-of-the-table Manchester City, with 22 points to their name so far. The Merseysiders have suffered one defeat, a shock loss at Anfield against Nottingham Forest, and have drawn just one game, too. That was a crucial point away from home against Arsenal.

There have been several players in strong form under Slot so far, with Luis Diaz one of Liverpool’s standout players.

Diaz’s stats in the 2024/25 season

It has been a fast start to winger Diaz’s career under the tutelage of Slot. The Colombian forward, already has seven goal involvements in the Premier League, with five goals and two assists in just nine games.

On two occasions, the Reds number seven has scored twice in a game. One of those games was against Manchester United. That day, Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory, with Mohamed Salah also getting himself on the scoresheet.

Although the Reds winger scored another two goals just two games after his Old Trafford double, against Bournemouth, he has been devoid of goal involvement. The 27-year-old has gone four Premier League games without finding the back of the net, although he did get an assist at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

With that being said, Liverpool’s number seven scored in midweek, grabbing one of three goals against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup. The Reds got through to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory on the South Coast.

After a fast start to the season, Diaz would surely have hoped to maintain such impressive form. After playing 90 minutes at the Amex Stadium, Slot may well choose not to select him in the Reds’ next outing against the same opponents, at Anfield this time around. Instead, Dutch international Cody Gakpo could get the nod.

Why Gakpo could start vs. Brighton

Unlike his fellow left winger Diaz, 25-year-old attacker Gakpo has not had the best start to the 2024/25 campaign in the Premier League. Although he has played nine times in the top flight, the former PSV Eindhoven winger has yet to find the back of the net and has just one assist.

However, the winger was superb against the Seagulls in midweek. He scored twice to take his Carabao Cup tally for this season up to four goals, having bagged two against West Ham United in the previous round.

The Liverpool winger received a glowing review from This is Anfield journalist Mark Delgado for his performance. He gave Gakpo a 9/10 rating, explaining that he put up a “strong enough showing” against on the South Coast to earn himself another start on the left-wing this weekend.

Aside from his pair of goals against Fabian Hurzeler’s team, the 25-year-old had brilliant stats courtesy of Sofascore. He had 46 touches and created two chances, completing two dribbles and even winning an impressive three duels.

Gakpo stats vs. Brighton Touches 46 Passes completed 22/30 Pass accuracy 77% Ground duels won 3 Dribbles completed 2 Chances created 2 Goals 2 Big chances created 1 Stats from Sofascore

Slot may well decide to give Gakpo, who was once described as "unstoppable" by football statistician Statman Dave, the start ahead of Diaz this weekend.

Not only might he factor in his fellow Dutchman’s impressive performance against the same opposition, but given Diaz’s tough run of form, may well decide to drop him to the bench, with Mo Salah taking up his position on the right - with Gakpo taking Diaz's usual spot on the left in the Premier League.

Competition for places at Anfield is exciting, and this is a perfect demonstration of two talented players gunning for one spot. It certainly leaves Slot with a selection headache ahead of another big fixture on Saturday.