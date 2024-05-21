The dust has quickly settled following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season and there is a poignant red cloud blanketing Liverpool, who have said goodbye to Jurgen Klopp after nearly nine years of illustrious success and unforgettable moments.

Liverpool will allow themselves this maudlin moment, but Arne Slot has now been formally announced as Anfield's new helmsman and with Michael Edwards heading the club's newly-installed framework, there is plenty to get excited about.

Especially given the recent cryptically optimistic post from Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract in 12 months and attracting intrigue from the Saudi Pro League yet again. The talismanic Egyptian appears to be eager to remain at the front of the project next season though.

The Athletic's unerring David Ornstein revealed at the start of May that Liverpool are in the market for a new wide forward, and now reports suggest that an exciting young star is on the radar.

Liverpool eyeing new wide forward

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Liverpool are still interested in PSV Eindhoven prodigy Johan Bakayoko after enquiring about his availability last summer.

In fact, Edwards appears to be ramping up the club's pursuit, having sent one of Liverpool's chief scouts to recently watch the winger in action, deeply impressed by his performance against AZ Alkmaar with the Dutch Eredivisie champions.

Johan Bakayoko: Stats vs AZ Alkmaar PSV 5-1 AZ (06/04/2024) Stat # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches 60 Accurate passes 30/34 (88%) Shots taken 4 Key passes 4 Dribble attempts 1/2 Duels won 7/9 Stats via Sofascore

Bakayoko has indeed been a key figure in PSV's emphatic title triumph, with the 21-year-old now itching to progress his career and perform in the Premier League.

His outfit hope to collect €50m (£43m) for his signature but it is understood that this is wide of the mark, and PSV will have to consent to a lower figure if they hope to cash in on their prized asset.

Johan Bakayoko's season in numbers

Bakayoko broke into the PSV first team last season but has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past year, with talent scout Jacek Kulig even proclaiming him to be an "essential piece of this magnificent PSV team" - trumping Slot's defending champions to the title, clinching 91 points to Feyenoord's still-impressive 84 from the 34-game campaign.

Having emerged from the academy, Bakayoko posted five goals and assists apiece in the Dutch top flight last term but has taken his qualities to a whole 'nother level this year, utterly mesmerising up and down the right flank.

Scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists in all competitions for his high-flying outfit, the 11-cap Belgium international would be competing with Salah for a spot on Liverpool's right wing but there is no reason why this could not work, especially given the 31-year-old Redman's future on Merseyside unlikely to stretch beyond another season or two.

In the Eredivisie, as per Sofascore, the wily winger has clinched 21 goal contributions from only 29 starting appearances, averaging 2.3 key passes, 2.8 dribbles and 4.7 successful duels per game while

As per FBref, the young Belgian averages across the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Dutch Eredivisie for goals, the top 9% for assists, the top 12% for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for passes attempted, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90.

It's no wonder that journalist Ben Mattinson has marvelled over the young gun's "insane" ability, with his electric pace and inborn predatory instinct in the danger area making him a captivating prospect, one who would surely make a marked impact on Liverpool's first team.

Especially since he has been likened to - and could represent a possible upgrade on - Luis Diaz, perhaps offering the best parts of his skill set while adding a level of prolificness that seems to evade the Colombian.

Bakayoko could transcend Luis Diaz role

No doubt, Diaz has been one of Liverpool's finest performers in 2024, fighting tirelessly down the left wing to supercharge Klopp's team. Sure, he's wasteful and not a goalscorer of Sadio Mane - his predecessor's, who scored 120 goals from 269 Liverpool games - ilk by half, but he has a lightning-fuelled presence.

Jack Collins' observation that Bakayoko carries hints of Diaz's style in his play in on the money, with both players progressing the ball up the pitch with electric ease and blending goalscoring and creativity to emphatic effect.

Diaz does, however, have his limitations, namely given his lack of composure and precision in front of goal, with the 27-year-old only scoring eight goals from 37 Premier League matches this season, starting 32.

Moreover, he missed 13 big chances despite only scoring eight. Bakayoko, conversely, only squandered seven big chances in the Netherlands this season, having tagged 12 league strikes.

But, lest we forget, he has been the fulcrum of his team's attack in recent months, maintaining commitment and tenacity throughout the bleak, damaging April period and outworking his struggling teammates: Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Bakayoko's improved output could see him dovetail into Liverpool's existing squad and actually transcend the performance level of Diaz while maintaining the South American's core skills. Indeed, Slot has spent several years watching Bakayoko's rise in the Dutch Eredivisie and it's now time to bring him to Anfield.