The veneer of invincibility has been pulled off Arne Slot's Liverpool project over the past few weeks, with the Reds dropping points across four of their past seven Premier League matches.

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur also claimed a 1-0 lead after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final contest, while detractors have started to pick at Liverpool's ostensibly slow starts.

Blips happen in football. The ebb and flow, the pull and push, is all part of the winding season. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have perhaps created a false sense of reality through several obscene title showdowns in recent years. Dropped points are part and parcel.

Liverpool have what it takes to cross the finish line before their rivals, and will be confident that a purple patch lies just around the corner.

Injury-wise, Liverpool are pretty swell. Joe Gomez is currently out with a hamstring injury, but that's about it. Oh, Diogo Jota has picked up a small problem ahead of this weekend's Brentford clash. He's injured. Again.

Does that mean Darwin Nunez will start? It heightens the questions around the Uruguay international in any case.

Liverpool must cash in on Darwin Nunez

Jota is an elite finisher, but his fitness record leaves plenty to be desired, strengthening the argument that Liverpool need a new number nine.

Luis Diaz has worked neatly in a sort of hybrid, false nine role this term, working through tight spaces and confusing defenders with sharp electric movements to free up room and allow Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to overload and strike on goal.

But the Colombian isn't the solution, evidenced through his subdued role against Nottingham Forest last time out, who marshalled him en route to a 1-1 draw. Brentford are tough cookies themselves, so Nunez might be preferable to lead the line.

Nunez has been linked with a move away in recent months amid his ongoing struggles for goals, posting just four across 28 appearances in 2024/25.

Darwin Nunez - Premier League Strike Record Season Apps Goals Shots (on target) Big chances missed 24/25 15 2 1.4 (0.5) 3 23/24 36 11 3.0 (1.3) 27 22/23 29 9 2 9 (1.3) 20 Stats via Sofascore

Will Slot be able to crack the nut? It's looking more and more unlikely, with reports mounting that Liverpool will sell their record signing, £85m from Benfica in 2022.

Liverpool will of course look to target a replacement in the transfer market, but Slot might already have the perfect successor in academy star Jayden Danns, who could save the club millions.

Why Jayden Danns should replace Nunez

Danns burst onto the scene under Klopp's wing last term, filling in during an injury-hit period of the campaign and playing his part as Liverpool went against the odds and defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The 19-year-old has found his chances have been limited under Slot's wing, but he was introduced from the bench during last week's FA Cup tie and, naturally, got himself on the scoresheet, leading to pockets of the fanbase questioning whether he might be a good alternative to the misfiring Nunez, who doesn't seem to be offering all that much at the moment.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has even described the teenage star as a "better finisher than Nunez," endowed with the cool and composed striker's edge that sets him in good stead for an illustrious career laden with goals.

Danns, indeed, has only featured seven times for Liverpool's senior set-up but already has three goals to his name, bagging twice against Southampton in the FA Cup last year and again off the bench against Accrington Stanley last week. He loves England's esteemed cup competition, that's for sure.

Reporter Lewis Bower has confirmed that interest in the marksman is "hotting up" this winter, with numerous Championship sides keen on bringing him in for the remainder of the campaign.

This might be a good move in normal circumstances, but with Jota's fitness raising questions and Nunez's ability on the pitch raising even more, Danns might be a brilliant option to ensure Liverpool have a sharp goal threat over the coming months.