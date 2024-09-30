Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux last weekend, but it wasn't a performance to write home about. Ah but what is it they say? Winning without playing well is a mark of a champion.

This is true, to a degree, and Liverpool have blown several teams away so far under Arne Slot. Manchester United were silenced at Old Trafford; the Champions League opener against AC Milan at the San Siro; West Ham United were flattened like so many ants at Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool host Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Crystal Palace in the Premier League ahead of another boring international break. Then it's Arsenal and Chelsea, which is fear-inducing.

One or two players need to step up a level, with Dominik Szoboszlai the most notable.

Why Dominik Szoboszlai is underperforming

Szoboszlai was shoehorned into a deeper-lying role than he might have liked under Jurgen Klopp last year, but it worked, by and large. Still, Slot's system calls for a number ten, and the Hungary captain fits the bill and has been deployed on new ground.

He brings plenty of energy and positivity to Liverpool's attack and contributes toward the fluency, but Szoboszlai is not producing the kind of numbers that Slot and the Reds fanbase will crave.

Indeed, seven matches into the campaign, the 23-year-old has scored one goal and added one assist across seven matches, with his indifferent display at Molineux encapsulated by a horrible miss in the first half, firing point blank at Sam Johnstone after an excellent whipped delivery from Diogo Jota.

Perhaps, against Italian opposition on Wednesday, it's time for something to change. Slot might be tempted to make a change or two, and he must start Curtis Jones in Szoboszlai's place.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Liverpool's best Szoboszlai replacement

Slot has demonstrated a ruthless streak already at Liverpool, and while Szoboszlai is a highly talented player, he's not performing to the level that perhaps he can yet reach this term.

A demotion to the bench for the forthcoming Champions League tie might prove to be the kick up the backside that the vibrant playmaker needs. With Jones waiting in the wings, it seems like a no-brainer.

Jones has the perfect - on paper - skillset for 'Slotball', prioritising control and slickness in possession. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 9% for pass completion, the top 5% for progressive carries, the top 4% for successful take-ons and the top 22% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

He played a starring role throughout Liverpool's pre-season but was unfortunately injured in August in what has disrupted his early-season performances. He's featured off the bench in each of Liverpool's past three Premier League games but received his first starting berth against West Ham in the Carabao Cup last week, impressing in a hybrid-like and roaming midfield role.

Curtis Jones: Stats vs West Ham (5-1 win) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Assists 1 Touches 60 Shots (on target) 4 (1) Big chances missed 2 Accurate passes 42/44 (95%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 2 (2) Total duels (won) 7 (2) Stats via Sofascore

The Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst issued a glowing endorsement after the display, writing: 'Always wanted the ball and was constantly showing for it. Brilliant piece of play at the beginning and end of the move that created the second goal, it was his threaded pass to Jota. Unlucky not to have a goal of his own.'

He's mobile and enterprising, willing to drive forward and leave backlines riven in two with a well-placed pass. Praised for his “truly special” style of play by one analyst, Jones' passing accuracy and intelligence on the ball make a telling comment on his future success under Slot's wing. He's worthy of a starting berth.

Sorry, Szoboszlai, but it's time to head to the bench.