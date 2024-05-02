Liverpool still have several fixtures to play to close the current Premier League campaign but there is little question that fans are eagerly awaiting the summer transfer market and a new era under Arne Slot.

Slot is closing a trophy-laden spell with Feyenoord to take the reins at Anfield and succeed the esteemed Jurgen Klopp, who has lifted Liverpool to illustrious heights and has cemented legendary status on Merseyside.

But after months and matches and thrillfests throughout the course of the season, Liverpool have found themselves a day late and a dollar short at the final stretch, suffering a dismal drop in form that has pulled the squad away from the Premier League title race after falling in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Michael Edwards - joined by pal Richard Hughes - has woven his elite business savvy into FSG's model and has moved incisively to bring Slot to the club. Player signings will soon follow.

Slot could deal huge blow to Amorim

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Liverpool have been handed a big boost in their bid to sign Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande, with the Liga Portugal table-toppers already starting to assess the market for replacements.

Diomande, aged 20, has a £70m release clause in his contract and Liverpool have been named as one of the suitors, even sending scouts to observe the Ivorian in action.

Led by former Reds managerial target Ruben Amorim, Sporting could be dealt an ironic blow by Liverpool in bolstering their ranks with one of its most prodigious talents in Diomande, scoring an instant success for Slot as he sculpts his squad.

Why Liverpool should sign Ousmane Diomande

Diomande is only young but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting rising defenders in Europe, attracting a swarm of interest from top clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

Last season, Diomande started 11 times in the Portuguese top flight and played 120 minutes as Amorim's outfit defeated Arsenal on penalties in the Europa League, but he has really come into his own this term and risen to a position of prominence in Sporting's soon-to-be league champions, five points clear of second-place Benfica with three fixtures remaining.

Ousmane Diomande: Liga Portugal 22/23 Stats Stat # Matches played 13 Matches started 11 Pass completion 91% Tackles per game 1.7 Clearances per game 1.7 Errors leading to shot 2 Errors leading to goal 1 Dribbles won per game 0.5 (75%) Duels won per game 3.4 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

As per Sofascore, the defensive titan has started 23 matches in Liga Portugal this season, scoring two goals, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 1.5 tackles and clearances and 5.3 ball recoveries per game while succeeding with 75% of his dribbles, winning 65% of his contested duels, and making just one error leading to shot.

When comparing these statistics to his efforts last year, it's clear that Diomande has already developed his skills, been more robust in his athletic ability and sharper in defensive moments.

This is a lot to unpack but, effectively, such metrics showcase a high-quality technical ability that allows Diomande to maintain a crisp passing game while carrying the ball forward himself to stretch lines from deep and pull opponents toward him, creating space.

This is something that Ibrahima Konate does very well, with the France international ranking among the top 9% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 19% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Diomande doesn't quite boast the same snap and forward drive as Liverpool's tough-tackling defender but he is arguably nurturing an even more complete skill set, having scarcely emerged from his teenage years too.

Indeed, Diomande ranks among the top 5% of positional peers across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for goals, the top 20% for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90.

Hailed as "incredibly complete" by Jacek Kulig, Diomande could prove to be a laboratory-grown heir to Virgil van Dijk's position in the Liverpool rearguard, with the 32-year-old Dutchman approaching the latter phase of his Merseyside career.

Handed the captaincy last summer, Van Dijk has long been regarded as "the best defender" - according to those such as Manchester City's Erling Haaland - and while Liverpool have been out of sorts lately, he has been a steely pillar of strength and leadership.

Indeed, the £220k-per-week sensation has started 33 fixtures in the English top flight for his resurgent side this season, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 4.8 ball recoveries per game and winning an incredible 77% of his duels.

He also ranks among the top 12% of centre-backs for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions and the top 10% for pass completion and progressive passes per 90, with similarities that Diomande could latch onto and absorb as he sharpens his own game to a fine point.

But he's nearly 33 years old and out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and while Liverpool will prioritise renewing terms for the stalwart, Diomande is of the perfect profile that would add a layer of protection as the Reds return to the Champions League next year.

With Joel Matip currently recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and likely to leave Anfield when his contract expires this summer, landing a rising star of Diomande's calibre would only serve to cement Liverpool's chances of restoring their backline to its finest, steeliest strength.

Jarell Quansah is a talented young defender but Konate and Van Dijk will need to vary the workload and moves must be made to secure Diomande's services.