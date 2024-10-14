Arne Slot's tactical nous lends itself to success in the Premier League. Liverpool's roaring start to the 2024/25 campaign confirms as much.

He's personable and charismatic, but there's a ruthlessness about Slot that's refreshing to see. Jarell Quansah's half-time substitution against Ipswich Town on the opening day proves as much. It was brutal and blunt but saw the tide turned and the tone set for the Reds, who have won nine matches from ten this term.

The Dutch coach has been reluctant, more or less, to make alterations, which might seem to run counter to that point above but is plain, for he has enforced only a few tweaks to the starting line-up since in the Premier League.

There's a whole world of youth talent, at Kirkby or plying trade elsewhere (for now), with Trey Nyoni and summer signing Rio Ngumoha among the most talented. They aren't the only ones though, with Ben Doak riding the crest of a wave since leaving on loan in August.

Ben Doak's performances this season

Doak could have provided Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with much more last season but was ravaged by injury after a promising start, playing from the outset in three of the club's Europa League group phase matches.

Told that his development would be best served on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, he moved to Middlesbrough in the Championship and has started the past three fixtures, scoring during a 2-0 victory over Stoke City.

That strike has been the standout but the young Scot's underlying metrics have probably been more impressive. As per Sofascore, the 18-year-old has averaged two key passes and 1.2 dribbles per game, offering a consistent outlet for his teammates down the flank.

He's since been recalled to the Scotland national team and proved to be a bright spark on a dreary evening last week against Croatia, hailed as the "standout" by former Scotland defender Willie Miller, playing with a fearless and combative approach that complemented his ball-carrying style.

He's quite the talent, to be sure. But Liverpool might actually have a bigger and more exciting prospect in their midst.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Liverpool's biggest academy talent

It's not Nyoni, who has plenty of quality but much to prove, but in fact Jayden Danns, who has already showcased his goalscoring pedigree at the highest level.

Sometimes, you just know. Danns' brace against Southampton last season made a clear comment on his faculty for goalscoring, the keen-edged blade which he wields in the final third, apt to penetrate the meanest of defences as he continues to grow over the next few years.

Danns is still only 18 but announced himself in some fashion last season, indeed helping injury-hit Liverpool through the FA Cup fifth round against Saints in less than half an hour of action.

He had days before made his Premier League debut against Luton Town, featuring for mere minutes but making a positive impression as he held up play and contributed toward Harvey Elliott's emphatic late sealing strike to make it 4-1 to Anfield.

Jayden Danns: Career Stats Level Apps Goals Assists Liverpool U18 33 24 4 Liverpool U21 8 3 2 Liverpool 5 2 0 Liverpool UEFA U19 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Player. Danns had scored nine goals and added two assists over seven matches in the U18 Premier League for the Reds, bagging in every single one of those matches. Raw talent translation onto the senior stage can be rough at the best of times but his seamless switch speaks of his future role in the Premier League - hopefully for Liverpool.

Youth scout Antonio Mango even hailed him as "unplayable" after one of those matches, a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United, at youth level, and though he's been sidelined with injury throughout the opening months of the new season, Slot will know the name and indeed consider unleashing him at some point down the line.

He must do so, for Danns' composure and placement in crucial time-to-shoot moments is something to behold for one so young and inexperienced.

Danns is the real deal, with the prolific edge that could see him become an elite goalscorer and Liverpool's biggest talent.