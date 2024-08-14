Liverpool start their 2024/25 season on Saturday as they travel down to Suffolk to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Premier League.

The Reds will have a new manager in the dugout for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015, with Arne Slot set for his managerial debut in England.

Klopp was replaced by the Dutch head coach, who was at Feyenoord last term, this summer and the supporters will get the chance to watch his style of football in action for the first time in a competitive setting this weekend.

However, at the time of writing, it does not appear as though there will be any new signings for fans to get excited to see against the Tractor Boys.

Liverpool have not made a single addition to their first-team squad during the summer transfer window, which officially slams shut at the end of the month.

That is not through a lack of trying, however, as it has been well-documented that the club have been in the market to add a new defensive midfield option to their ranks this month, with no luck.

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi

Sky Sports reported that Liverpool had identified Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a player who could have made a big impact in the middle of the park at Anfield.

The outlet added that the Reds believed that the Spain international, who won the European Championship with his country in Germany this summer, was set to move on from his boyhood club before the end of the window.

Instead, the 25-year-old midfielder has opted to remain with Real Sociedad after an offer of a contract extension with increased wages, which has convinced him to extend his stay with the Spanish side.

Sky Sports claimed that Zubimendi, who has a £51m release clause in his current contract, has decided to reject a move to Liverpool, in a blow to Richard Hughes' recruitment plans.

Their failure to tempt the Spaniard into making the move to England does not have to be a major disaster, though, as Slot could forget about him by landing another one of the club's reported targets.

The Mirror recently claimed that the Dutch boss added free agent Adrien Rabiot to his list of possible number six targets, as he believes that the France international could provide his young squad with valuable experience and quality.

He is available on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of last season and that could make him an ideal target for the club now that they have missed out on Zubimendi, as they would not have to negotiate a fee with a selling team.

What Liverpool missed out on with Martin Zubimendi

It is easy to see why the Reds were keen to sign the Euros winner to bolster their midfield options for the 2024/25 campaign when you consider his form for Real Sociedad last term.

The 25-year-old ace made 31 appearances in LaLiga for his club and showcased his quality in and out of possession at the base of the midfield.

His progressive passing from a number six position was one of his biggest strengths. In fact, he ranked within the top 26% of midfielders in LaLiga for progressive passes (5.15) per 90, and the top 21% for pass accuracy (85.7%).

This shows that he was one of the best players in his position in the division when it came to being reliable and progressive on the ball, as the £51m-rated talent rarely gave possession away and constantly looked to play forward.

23/24 season Zubimendi (LaLiga) Endo (Premier League) Appearances 31 29 Pass accuracy 86% 88% Tackles + interceptions per game 2.8 2.4 Ball recoveries per game 5.5 3.7 Ground duel success rate 52% 41% Aerial duel success rate 61% 53%

As you can see in the table above, Zubimendi also caught the eye with his work off the ball, outperforming current Liverpool number six Wataru Endo in a host of key defensive statistics.

The Spanish brute won the majority of his physical battles, notably in the air, and made more tackles, interceptions, and recoveries per match on average.

Whilst, on paper, it appears as though the Sociedad star would have been a fantastic addition to the squad, there are alternatives out there and Rabiot is one who could make Slot forget all about Zubimendi.

Why Liverpool should sign Adrien Rabiot

Firstly, the France international being available as a free agent could make him an ideal target as it would alleviate the need for the club to go out and splash millions on a number six, which could then free up those funds to be used in other positions.

Rabiot's form for the Old Lady in the 2023/24 campaign suggests that he has the quality to make up for the Reds missing out on the Real Sociedad star.

Firstly Zubimendi produced four goals and one assist in LaLiga last term, whilst Rabiot racked up five goals and three assists in 31 outings in the Serie A for Juventus, which suggests that the free agent could make a greater impact in the final third.

The 6 foot 4 Frenchman also ranked within the top 49% of midfielders in the Serie A for progressive passes per 90 (4.07) and the top 13% for progressive carries per 90 (2.44) - illustrating his ability to drive his team forward in possession.

23/24 season Adrien Rabiot (Serie A) Martin Zubimendi (LaLiga) Appearances 31 31 Pass accuracy 84% 86% Tackles + interceptions per game 2.7 2.8 Ball recoveries per game 4.8 5.5 Ground duel success rate 56% 52% Aerial duel success rate 58% 61% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rabiot and Zubimendi's defensive statistics in their respective leagues were very similar, with the Spanish ace slightly shading it in a few areas.

This suggests that Liverpool would be bringing in a midfielder with similar attributes to the Real Sociedad ace by signing the former Juventus star, who was once hailed as "incredible" and described as a "proper wardrobe" by the legendary Gigi Buffon.

Therefore, Slot could forget all about the club's failure to sign Zubimendi by landing the experienced Rabiot on a free transfer, due to his quality in and out of possession in a number six role.