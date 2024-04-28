Liverpool dropped points again in the race for the Premier League title as they were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds had lost to Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night at Goodison Park and followed that up with a disappointing result in the capital.

Jurgen Klopp will be moving on from Liverpool after almost nine years at the club in the summer and was involved in an argument with one of the stars of his tenure - Mohamed Salah - against the Hammers.

The pair engaged in a verbal tussle on the touchline just before Michail Antonio's equaliser, and teammates Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez had to push him away from the boss.

Salah, who came on with 11 minutes left to play, told reporters after the match: "If I speak today there will be fire."

Dutch manager Arne Slot, who Fabrizio Romano has reported will be Klopp's replacement, may now have a difficult situation to manage with the star forward in the summer, and could brutally ditch the winger by securing a deal for one of the club's reported targets.

Liverpool's interest in former Manchester City star

It was reported in February that the Premier League giants have their eyes on Bayern Munich wizard and former Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

Bild reporter Christian Falk, as relayed by Football365, claimed in February that the Germany international is one of the players on Liverpool's shortlist of targets ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The journalist added that the left-footed magician is aware of the interest from the English outfit but has not made his feelings clear on a possible move to Anfield, to join the club he once competed against with Pep Guardiola's side.

Falk also claimed that Salah could be on his way to Saudi Arabia, after the club rejected an offer from a Pro League team last summer, but a final decision has yet to be made on that front.

TalkSPORT recently reported that teams from Saudi Arabia are expected to go back in for the left-footed ace ahead of next season, with offers in excess of £70m expected to come in for his services.

Meanwhile, Sane's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2025 and Liverpool could swoop to take advantage of that situation this summer, unless he puts pen to paper on an extension with the Bavarian outfit before then.

This suggests that Slot could potentially ditch Salah, by selling him to a team from the Saudi Pro League amid the interest in his services, by making an early move to sign the Bayern titan to replace him on the right flank.

Mohamed Salah's form for Liverpool in the Premier League

The 31-year-old forward, who turns 32 in June, has not enjoyed his best form in front of goal for the Reds so far in the Premier League this season.

His finishing has left a bit to be desired with a return of 17 goals from an xG (Expected Goals) of 18.91, with 14 'big chances' missed in total.

Salah's form in the final third has been particularly worrying in recent weeks. He has produced zero goals from open play and zero assists in his last eight appearances in all competitions, with two goals from the penalty spot in that time.

His last non-penalty goal came against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on the 31st of March, a game in which the attacker took a staggering 12 shots and missed two 'big chances'.

His recent struggles at the top end of the pitch may have contributed to the frustration that led to his exchange with Klopp at the London Stadium.

Ex-Reds defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed that Salah was "frustrated" and "angry" that he was not starting, and added that the attacker's words to the media - about there being fire if he spoke - were "daft".

There could now be a natural parting of the ways in the summer, with Slot's arrival from Feyenoord signalling the start of a new era at Anfield.

Salah was a colossal part of Klopp's reign, with 210 goals in 346 matches for the club in all competitions to date, but the German's exit, his recent form, and the interest from Saudi Arabia means that it could make sense to brutally move on from him.

Why Liverpool should sign Leroy Sane

A departure for the 31-year-old phenom would leave a gaping hole in the Liverpool attack on the right of the front three and it is one that could be filled by Sane.

Not only has the German been in phenomenal form for Bayern Munich in recent seasons, but he is also a proven Premier League performer who would not need time to adapt to England or the division.

The talented whiz, who is also a left-footed attacker who plays on the right wing, spent four years with Manchester City between 2016 and 2020.

In that time, Sane racked up 39 goals and 43 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions - more than one goal contribution every other match on average - and won two Premier League titles.

This shows that the winger knows what it takes to be successful in this country, both in terms of winning trophies and producing high-quality end product in the final third on a regular basis.

23/24 season Leroy Sane (Bundesliga) Mo Salah (Premier League) Appearances 26 29 xG 10.94 17 Goals 8 18.91 xA 9.51 6.92 Assists 11 9 Key passes per game 2.8 2.2 Dribbles completed per game 3.6 0.8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Sane has also been in fantastic form for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

Salah has the edge on him when it comes to goals, with nine more strikes, but has also had far more quality chances created for him by his teammates.

Whereas, the £331k-per-week star has been better when it comes to splitting open opposition defences to create opportunities for others, with more xA and more assists despite playing three fewer league games, to go along with more key passes and dribbles per game.

The 28-year-old dynamo, who was hailed as "dangerous" by Thomas Muller earlier this season, has the quality to be a constant threat down the right wing, as Salah has been for Liverpool over the years, based on his form for Bayern and City.

Therefore, Slot could brutally move on from the Egypt international - who could be sold to Saudi Arabia - by making an early move to sign Sane as one of his first acts in charge of the club.