Do you have that itch too? Arne Slot's Liverpool have been out of the limelight for the past two weeks with the international break following the thrashing that the Reds gave Manchester United at the start of the month.

The first international pause of the 2024/25 campaign has worked its injury-hitting magic on Liverpool's squad, who welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League as they look to keep pace with imperious Manchester City, with Saturday's opponents yet to lose in the top flight (one win, two draws).

Alexis Mac Allister's precautionary withdrawal from Argentina's starting lineup against Chile earlier this week shouldn't spell doom for the influential midfielder, but Harvey Elliott is sentenced to six weeks on the sidelines after fracturing his foot.

Federico Chiesa will certainly have an itch: he'll hope to make his first appearance since signing from Juventus in a deal worth £12.5m in the summer, but it's unlikely that Slot will throw him straight into the starting line-up.

Liverpool: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 14/09/24 Nott'm Forest (H) Premier League 17/09/24 AC Milan (A) Champions League 21/09/24 Bournemouth (H) Premier League 25/09/24 West Ham (H) Carabao Cup 28/09/24 Wolves (A) Premier League

The Dutch tactician could make three changes though, with the action coming thick and fast over the coming weeks. Here's what we think...

1 GK - Alisson Becker

Alisson starts. Liverpool's steely shot-stopper recently revealed that he rejected interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer and looks forward to challenging for more success at the club.

He's one of the best in the business, if not the best, and he's kept three clean sheets from three matches this year. It took him ten games to achieve that last term.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The English national team appears to be waking up, finally, and recognising the talent of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is more than capable of performing at right-back, since he is arguably the best right-back in the world.

He's been excellent to start the season off, displaying prodigious passing and unmatched influence. But wait, what's this? Alexander-Arnold has also won 60% of his ground duels this season, as per Sofascore - perhaps he's actually alright, Liverpool's vice-captain.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Jarell Quansah has been sat on the bench since he was hooked at half-time against Ipswich Town on the opening day. The newly-promoted side attempts to put the Reds to the sword on the opening day and Slot felt change was necessary. He was right, for Liverpool won 2-0.

Ibrahima Konate will step back for this one though, with AC Milan looming on Tuesday night. Quansah, hailed as an "absolute monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, will be more than up to the task.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's captain still start, and barring anything dreadful, will continue to do so throughout the club's upcoming glut of games.

Virgil van Dijk is the best, and his aerial dominance will be vital against a meaty Nottingham Forest outfit.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson did have his detractors last season but he was struggling to shake a shoulder injury that ruled him out through the later months of 2023.

The Scotland captain has started well this term and ranks among the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions (5.11), the top 2% for passes attempted (85.75) and the top 3% for progressive passes (7.06) per 90, as per FBref, so he's well suited to Slot's style.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

6 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool did get themselves a new number six this summer, actually, and his name is Ryan Gravenberch. The Netherlands international has been a revelation in the deep-lying role, so press-resistant and sharp.

He blew Old Trafford away, silenced the devils. Gravenberch, 22, has long been recognised as a player with the trappings of elite-level quality, but he lacked discipline, roundedness. He's batting away his detractors and will reprise his anchoring role against Forest.

7 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones hasn't featured yet under Slot's wing, though he did play a prominent role throughout pre-season. The Scouser is criminally underrated and boasts one of Liverpool's finest passing games, an adept retentor.

He'll step in for Mac Allister, who must be handled with care after his knock, lest Liverpool lose another star for a gruelling period of unceasing action.

8 RW - Mohamed Salah

He'll be hoping to strike an early arrow into the Tricky Trees' net, severing hopes from the off. Mohamed Salah fizzled out somewhat under Jurgen Klopp but appears restive after a summer of recuperation.

We're not doing him justice: he's been sublime. The 32-year-old talisman has scored three goals and supplied three assists across just three matches this term, and you wouldn't bet against him adding to that tally tomorrow.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai looks reborn in a looser attacking midfield role, having spent most of his time under Klopp's leadership in a more industrious machine-like midfield position.

The Hungary skipper is an absolute workhorse, and he is so important to the success of the frontline. Keep an eye on him against Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

The Theatre of Dreams endured a nightmare in the face of Luis Diaz last time out, with the Colombian wreaking devastation as he netted twice and condemned Erik ten Hag's side to a successive Premier League defeat.

With three goals and an assist across his opening three games, Diaz is in fine form, and must now sustain it to aid Liverpool in their quest for prominence.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota has notched one goal and one assist across his opening three matches this season, starting all three at the front of the ship, however, he endured an indifferent performance against Man United and several hungry stars are waiting in the wings.

He's ebbed and flowed for sure, but Darwin Nunez deserves a first starting berth of the campaign. He's got his foibles but still posted 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last year, and we all know what happened the last time he faced tomorrow's opponents.

Liverpool will feel confident ahead of the Anfield contest, but the Uruguay international's dynamism could be key...