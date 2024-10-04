Liverpool have the chance to head into the October international break in pole position, leading the race in the Premier League after six matches. Crystal Palace and Selhurst Park stand in the way of achieving this.

Palace shattered expectations under Oliver Glasner last season, who transformed the club after it had fallen by the wayside under Roy Hodgson to win and play some astounding football, Michael Olise and Ebere Eze starring.

A summer of upheaval has left the Eagles grounded in 2024/25, with three draws and three defeats to show so far.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have conceded the fewest league goals of any side across England's top four divisions, but must not approach this lunchtime fixture with any degree of complacency, for Palace are desperate to earn three points and rise from the relegation zone.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Recent PL Record Season Venue Result 2023/24 Anfield 1-0 loss 2023/24 Selhurst Park 2-1 win 2022/23 Selhurst Park 0-0 draw 2022/23 Anfield 1-1 draw 2021/22 Selhurst Park 3-1 win 2021/22 Anfield 3-0 win Stats via Transfermarkt

Slot has been reserved in his pack-shuffling so far, but he should make two changes from the midweek win for this one, with Darwin Nunez likely to head back to the bench.

1 GK - Alisson Becker

Alisson's 84.6% save percentage in the Premier League this season is the joint-highest (alongside Bournemouth's Neto, who has only played twice).

He's the best. What else is there to say?

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold plateaued over the past several matches? Is his contractual cloud hanging overhead in a gloomy fashion, affecting his performances?

Perhaps. Trent has still been mesmerising this season, with a ball-playing quality that scant few players can mimic, let alone match. He could be key against Glasner's outfit.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate ended the 2024/25 campaign on the rocks. The France international had been displaced by the younger Jarell Quansah and had been sapped of confidence after some "dreadful" displays, as The Athletic's James Pearce said.

He's been reborn under Slot's leadership. Konate has already scored twice this season and has arguably been even better than his indomitable defensive partner... winning a whopping 74% of his contested duels in the Premier League.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk will be delighted with his side's defensive efforts this season, and though Konate is perhaps putting in the flashier, more energetic performances, he is simply unrivalled in blending his intelligence, positioning and galvanising leadership together.

The hosts might have been goal-shy across the opening weeks, but there's plenty of talent at Palace's disposal. This is a team that is performing far below its expected level, and it might click at any stage.

Liverpool need to be ready, and Van Dijk will be so important in ensuring this raucous ground does not find the fuel to lift it out of the relegation zone with a statement win.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson's fitness levels have not been fragile by any stretch but he did hobble off at Molineux one week ago, albeit starting against Bologna several days later.

There's a slight chance that Kostas Tsimikas will replace the Scotsman, but he should retain his starting berth, offering a creative outlet from the left flank.

6 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Man of the match against Bologna, man of the moment for Slot's Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation at the heart of the pitch this season, so elegant and cultured in his dynamic midfield role.

He's played every minute of Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League campaigns this term, and that's not going to change against Crystal Palace.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister opened his account for the season with a close-range strike earlier this week. His role in Slot's team probably won't see him score many, but the Argentina international might just be the most crucial member in the line-up, so influential and important in guiding the attacking flow, in retaining possession.

He's so wonderfully varied in his craft, ranking among the top 10% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 9% for tackles per 90, as per FBref. What a player.

8 RW - Mohamed Salah

He simply doesn't stop. Ceaseless. Inevitable. Mohamed Salah was the star as Liverpool triumphed on Wednesday evening. It was an indifferent collective effort from the Reds, but Salah's goal-and-assist display maintained their 100% start to the Champions League campaign.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai, has divided opinion somewhat this season, but there's a first-class player in there and he is being picked to start each week for a reason.

The Hungarian, aged 23, scored seven goals and supplied four assists across 43 matches, which is something he wanted to improve on. This term, with three goal contributions from eight matches, he's steadily working toward achieving that.

10 LW - Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo could finally receive a starting berth in the Premier League under Slot's wing after Luis Diaz was chosen for the continental stage, and he's fully deserving of the opportunity.

Despite his infrequent role this term, Gakpo, hailed for his "special skill set" by Jurgen Klopp's former assistant manager Pep Lijnders, has been excellent on the left wing, looking like a different player to the man who ebbed and flowed under Klopp, never truly hitting his stride.

11 CF - Diogo Jota

Nunez flattered to deceive up front for Liverpool on Wednesday, and with Diogo Jota overcoming a foot injury to sit on the bench for that one, entering the fray in the second half, he will probably start in south London.

The Portuguese has scored three goals and supplied two assists across eight fixtures this season, starting seven.

Interestingly, he only has one goal (and no assists) across eight matches against Saturday's opponents, but that could change as the spearhead of Slot's exciting system.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Alisson Becker; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (CM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah; (AM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (LW) Cody Gakpo; (CF) Diogo Jota