Caution first, always. That, at least, seems to be FSG's favourite maxim on the transfer front, with Liverpool pulling out of the race to sign LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro, who signed for Manchester United in a deal rising to £59m.

Liverpool didn't feel that they could justify signing an 18-year-old for such a sum, however talented. Moreover, Arne Slot's side were unable to offer assurances regarding playing time, and thus the deal was dead.

Whether this was the right call remains to be seen, but while fans rail against the inactivity in the market, sporting director Richard Hughes stresses that signings will be made, just not right now, for Slot is still inculcating his philosophy into the Reds' first team.

Signings, however, are needed, especially given that Liverpool's talented squad fell short in the race for multiple titles last season, during Jurgen Klopp's swansong.

Liverpool transfer news

One of the most pressing concerns - in the mind of the fanbase, at least - falls at the base of the midfield. Klopp's sweeping midfield changes last season saw the sapped centre successfully rebuilt, but Wataru Endo, 31, replaced Fabinho in a surprise £16m transfer after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both opted for Chelsea despite Liverpool's vested interest.

The Japan international is a good player but he lacks mobility and dynamism to the degree that Liverpool need to leapfrog Manchester City once again. Rodri, indeed, is a cut above, as is the multi-functioning Declan Rice.

Therefore, Liverpool should probably act on their interest in Joao Neves. Last week, Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha revealed that the Benfica star, 19, was Liverpool's priority.

Now, however, the Reds face a second slice of transfer misery in a matter of days, with Fabrizio Romano providing his bleak stamp of approval - see above.

Benfica are seeking an initial payment of €75m (£63m), significantly below Neves' €120m (£101m) release clause. Liverpool might come to rue this one.

Another Leny Yoro situation

Would it be fair to say that this might be another Yoro situation? Admittedly, it doesn't feel like there has been the same weight of interest in Neves' signature, with The Athletic's David Ornstein confirming that Liverpool were right there for Yoro, should Real Madrid fail in their bid.

But the interest is there. Neves, a teenager like Yoro, has risen to the fore in his homeland and established himself as one of Portugal's finest talents, having even been tipped to grow into "one of the best" centre-midfielders in Europe by analyst Ben Mattinson.

That's lofty praise indeed, but it's not undue. Neves has been a central figure in Roger Schmidt's plans over the past few seasons, amassing 75 appearances since graduating from the Eagles' academy with flying colours, notching seven goal contributions and winning the 2022/23 Liga Portugal title.

23/24 League Stats: Joao Neves vs Wataru Endo Stats/Match average Joao Neves Wataru Endo Matches played 33 29 Matches started 27 20 Goals 3 2 Assists 1 0 Passing accuracy 90% 87% Touches 76.5 54.4 Key passes 0.8 0.6 Dribbles 1.2 0.3 Ball recoveries 6.4 3.7 Tackles 2.0 1.7 Interceptions 1.1 0.7 Duels won 6.0 (57%) 3.9 (44%) All stats via Sofascore

The most exciting thing about Neves is that he's currently performing at an exemplary level. Endo was by no means poor during his maiden campaign at Liverpool, filling in a hole and industriously doing a job for a resurgent team that restored its Champions League pedigree and won the Carabao Cup. Endo thrived in the final, playing the full 120 minutes against Chelsea at Wembley, winning 12 duels in a colossal performance.

But Liverpool are a side that strive for greatness, demand an unceasing flow of silverware in a manner that behoves the pedigree and quality of the squad, and Neves is already head and shoulders behind the Redmen midfielder.

As per FBref, the Benfica player already ranks among the top 17% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted and the top 2% for successful take-ons and tackles per 90. His ball-playing, ball-carrying and defensive tools are sharpened to a sharp point indeed.

The same could be said for Yoro, in truth. The future France international might only have 60 senior appearances under his belt but he's been heralded for his "world-class" qualities by talent scout Jacek Kulig, having also demonstrated an exceptional level of defensive understanding, innate, almost, across his first two seasons in Ligue 1.

Leny Yoro: Ligue 1 Statistics Statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 13 32 Matches started 8 30 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 0 Clean sheets 2 13 Passing accuracy 91% 92% Touches 50.5 67.6 Ball recoveries 4.8 4.1 Tackles 0.8 1.1 Interceptions 1.4 1.1 Clearances 2.0 3.0 Duels won 2.4 (62%) 3.3 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

It's remarkable that Yoro has taken to life with such aplomb. The table above highlights his only two seasons of professional football thus far, and just look at the results.

Of course, the emergence of Jarell Quansah has allayed fears that Liverpool's rearguard was bordering on threadbare last season, following Joel Matip's season-ending knee injury suffered last December.

Quansah, 21, was playing his football in League One only 14 months ago, but rose to the occasion with remarkable ease, starting 13 Premier League matches and featuring prominently in the closing stretch as Ibrahima Konate scraped for form. Crucially, he won 65% of his duels, averaging 4.5 per game. Perhaps Liverpool don't need Yoro after all.

Neves' signature, however, spins a different tale entirely. The Portuguese "warrior" - as hailed by Kulig - is over a decade younger than Endo and appears to have the perfect skillet to carve out lasting success under Slot's management.

Liverpool might feel that PSG are closing on the talent's signing, but perhaps FSG can take a leaf from the Red Devils' book, and complete a momentous hijack.