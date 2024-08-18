They do say that old habits die hard...

Liverpool supporters roared in triumph as Arne Slot got off to a winning start in the Premier League, taking on the impossible job of replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

But a lackadaisical, disjointed first half left plenty to be desired for the Reds, who had travelled to Portman Road to clash against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, who were worth their salt as they outworked and outbattled the visitors.

That all changed after the break, however, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah doing the damage as fans witnessed the heady brand of football take shape.

Old habits, ay. Klopp might be gone but the spirit of the 12:30 kick-off rules eternal for the Merseysiders, who carried over some negative energy that plagued the 2023/24 campaign.

A tale of two halves

Poor opening, revivified after the break? That doesn't sound like Liverpool. Post-match, Slot repeatedly referenced the polarity in performance between the opening half and the final 45, stressing that he has inherited a first-class squad but that the unhurried nature of the opening must be eradicated.

No Premier League side recovered more points from losing positions (28) than Liverpool last season, bearing testament to their character but carrying an undercurrent that proved unsustainable in the end, evidenced by April's catastrophic slump in form.

Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: LFC Match Stats Key Stats 1st Half 2nd half Goals scored 0 2 Big chances 0 6 Shots (on target) 3 (0) 15 (5) Possession 58% 66% Dribbles completed 2/8 (25%) 9/14 (64%) Tackles won 5/12 (40%) 4/8 (50%) Duels won 22/53 (42%) 24/44 (55%) Ball recoveries 26 19 Stats via Sofascore

Welcome to Liverpool, Arn'. Slow starts are something that the Dutchman will want to shake as the campaign gets going, for Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to complete imperious seasons once again and will likely establish unrecoverable distance if so.

But Slot is a "control freak" (self-professed), and his brutal decision to substitute Jarell Quansah for Ibrahima Konate at half-time offers a glimpse into the mindset of the man tasked with leading Liverpool to post-Klopp glory.

It made a convincing comment on his innate tactical understanding and willingness to make tough decisions for the good of the team. Let's not get ahead of ourselves - we're one match in - but the Redmen look like they could mount an exciting drive toward the forefront of the Premier League pack, with depth in numbers to attack cup competitions with force too.

However, it was indeed a poor first half with The Athletic's James Pearce saying that Liverpool "looked vulnerable on the counter-attack," with "far too many sloppy errors in possession."

Liverpool's midfield, in particular, was unable to assert its authority as hoped, an issue that, before their second-half rampage, cast minds to the failed attempt to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi this month.

Liverpool's never-ending midfield issue

Last season, Alexis Mac Allister performed as Liverpool's deep-lying midfielder on an ad hoc basis, spreading his wings and scurrying up the field across the second half of the term as Wataru Endo, a surprise £16m signing last summer, grew into his skin as the anchor.

The Japan international offered a tenacious and composed approach. Think of him as the flour to Klopp's cake: not the most exciting part of the recipe but very much essential for success in the Carabao Cup and results that secured a route back into the Champions League.

By all accounts, though, Slot isn't a fan, with Endo playing a bit-part role throughout pre-season and failing to lift from the bench in Suffolk. Signing a sitting midfielder has been the priority this summer but Zubimendi went back on his word and rejected the Anfield side at the start of the week.

The Spanish Euro 2024 champion has been hailed as "one of the best midfielders in the world" by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and would have been a terrific addition, with his press resistance and mastery of the basics enabling the creative success and fluency of the Liverpool attack.

Sporting director Richard Hughes will pounce on an alternative if the right opportunity arises, but the performance of Ryan Gravenberch against Ipswich on Saturday might have proved that the Premier League giants can make do without.

Why Gravenberch could be a Zubimendi upgrade

Speaking plainly, Gravenberch has been on the periphery of supporters' attention in recent months, with few positing that the 22-year-old could be a shrewd internal solution to Liverpool's central (quite literally) issue.

Saved from a stodgy spell at Bayern Munich with a £34m transfer last summer, the Netherlands native showed flashes of brilliance but didn't nail down a regular starting berth, with 12 appearances from the outset in the top flight. Scarcely used in a deeper role last year, the multi-functional midfielder might just have found a new home at the club.

It was a cultured and combative display, with Slot's countryman showcasing an athletic and steely skillset that speaks of his dynamic functionality and could even allow him to perform the role to a higher standard than Zubimendi conceivably would have.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle even gushed over the effort and awarded him with an 8/10 match rating, writing: 'Some good moments on the ball and resisted press impressively but still learning when the best time to tackle. Began to enjoy himself more [sic] longer game progressed as spaces began to open up going forward. Really encouraging in deeper midfield.'

There was just so much promise about his season-opening performance, with the Dutchman's movement and fizz evidenced through his match statistics.

Ryan Gravenberch: Stats vs Ipswich Statistics # Minutes played 90' Touches 71 Pass completion 51/59 (86%) Long balls 2/2 Dribble attempts 1/2 Ball recoveries 2 Tackles 3 Duels won 6/12 Stats via Sofascore

It's obviously difficult to draw conclusions after one match, but Gravenberch's combativeness and progressive quality can be discerned through such observations, especially when considering the scope of his technical ability when collated against Zubimendi's.

The Sociedad sensation - who makes his seasonal debut against Rayo Vallecano this evening - completed 86% of his passes in La Liga last year, averaging 0.5 key passes, 1.6 tackles, 4.0 successful duels and 5.5 ball recoveries per game.

Ryan Gravenberch vs Martin Zubimendi (23/24 Comparison) Statistics Gravenberch Zubimendi Pass completion 83% 86% Progressive passes 6.27 5.15 Shot-creating actions 3.73 1.86 Progressive carries 3.10 1.15 Successful take-ons 1.90 0.41 Ball recoveries 5.87 5.73 Tackles + interceptions 3.17 2.92 Blocks 1.59 1.12 Stats via FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

While it's important to remember that Gravenberch operated in a different role and different system than his Basque-born counterpart, there's a clear advantage in passing and a more aggressive defensive game too.

What, exactly, does that mean? Well, Gravenberch basically has what it takes to perform Zubimendi's role. With a little more defensive discipline and a streamlined focus, a depletion in carries and take-ons could be met with a rise in ball recovery and tackling output.

Gravenberch will face tougher tests yet in midfield, but he proved that he has what it takes to succeed as the ball-playing deep-sitter in Slot's midfield, stroking ranged balls forward and with energetic and intelligent mobility besides.

Zubimendi would have performed such a role with aplomb; there's a reason Liverpool threw the kitchen sink at landing his signature.

But the most effective solutions do not always come from afar in football, and Gravenberch has demonstrated some exciting pliability that could see Slot hammer him into shape as a holding player.

It was by no means a perfect performance from the £150k-per-week talent, who faced his boss's baying in the first half due to some errant positioning that led to a slick Ipswich counter slicing through Liverpool's line, but there's something, something, there.

Press-resistant and technically proficient, Gravenberch has the apt properties for a sustainable position at No. 6. If he can use his display against the Tractor Boys as a launchpad, Zubimendi's rejection could become a faded bygone memory.