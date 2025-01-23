Liverpool manager Arne Slot has now identified a £50m star as a prime target, and they are well-positioned to win the race for his signature, according to a report.

Reds keen on a left-back

It would be fair to say that Andy Robertson has not been at his best this season, and Jamie Carragher believes the Scotland international needs to be replaced in the January transfer window.

At the beginning of the month, Carragher said: "I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game.

"I don't think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him. I think if Liverpool could get a left-back in January, I think that'd put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league."

A number of left-backs have been linked with moves to Anfield, including Alphonso Davies, but with the Canadian set to sign a new contract to remain at Bayern Munich, Slot is turning his attentions to an option from closer to home.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Liverpool boss has now identified Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as his prime target after links emerged last week, with the Cherries believed to be looking for a fee of £50m to sanction the left-back's departure.

Manchester United are also interested in signing Kerkez, but his preference is to move to Anfield, although any deal will have to wait until the end of the campaign, as Bournemouth unwilling to let him leave mid-season.

Waiting until the summer transfer window suits Slot, as the Reds manager does not feel additions to his squad are necessary before the transfer window closes on February 3rd, according to this report.

Kerkez could be the perfect Robertson heir

Robertson has been a fantastic servant to Liverpool, but with his performances this season not up to his usual standard, it's a good decision to start looking at potential replacements for the summer.

The 30-year-old has always combined solid defensive work with attacking contributions, chalking up 10 assists in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign, and there are signs that Kerkez could be similarly effective going forward.

The Hungarian has two goals and three assists to his name for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, while he also showcased his defensive aptitude in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 9.85 defensive actions per 90, the highest of any U23 Premier League left-back.

Kerkez's performances for the Cherries indicate he could be the perfect replacement for Robertson this summer, so it is exciting news that Slot has identified him as a major target and Liverpool are in a good position to get a deal done.