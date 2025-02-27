Right from the get-go, there have been claims from some corners of the football world that Arne Slot's Liverpool have what it takes to lift the Premier League title come May.

Of course, the Reds were written off before a ball had been kicked, Jurgen Klopp having stood down from his long-held position, but each passing month has buttressed the title charge. Now, in February, Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the league ladder.

On Wednesday, Newcastle United were brushed aside at Anfield in a prequel to next month's Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Promising stuff. The Champions League also suggests a treble is on the cards, with Paris Saint-Germain awaiting in the last 16.

Might Slot be riding on his predecessor's coattails? The Dutch boss, after all, has scarcely put an external stamp on the club transfer-wise.

Mohamed Salah's playing like a Ballon d'Or winner; Virgil van Dijk is a rousing leader, a monstrous defender. Liverpool also boast one of the game's distinguished creative stars in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and all three are currently scheduled to leave at the end of the season, contracts at an end.