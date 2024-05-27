Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces the unenviable task of following on from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer and will be hoping for a successful first campaign next term.

The Dutch boss is due to come in from Feyenoord ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and his main focus from the off may be the upcoming summer transfer window.

It will provide him with a chance to make changes to the squad, albeit with direction from the team above him at the club, to put his own stamp on the group.

Klopp had been at Liverpool for almost nine years and the side has been shaped to fit his style of play and how he wanted it to look, which means that it may take some time to adjust to a new coach with different ideas.

This means that Slot may need patience, both from supporters and the board, over the coming months as new signings settle in and current players adapt to a different way of playing.

Despite it still being May, Liverpool are already reportedly looking at new signings to bolster their squad, with one player from the Eredivisie said to be in their sights.

Liverpool's interest in Eredivisie wizard

According to Football Insider, Slot and the Reds are lining up a swoop to sign PSV sensation Johan Bakayoko to improve their wide options this summer.

The report claims that the Premier League giants are interested in a deal to sign the Belgium international, who they have been tracking for a 'while'.

This suggests that their interest in the young forward predates Slot's move to Anfield and that this could be more of a club-led approach than one identified by the Dutch coach, who managed against PSV and Bakayoko this season.

The outlet adds that talks are set to be held over Mohamed Salah's immediate future on Merseyside in the coming weeks, and that the Eredivisie wizard is seen as a possible long-term replacement for the Egypt international.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the current Liverpool star will move on this summer, or if he will stay for at least another season and potentially act as a mentor to Bakayoko - should the club seal a deal for him.

Sky German's Patrick Berger reported in March that PSV are holding out for a fee of up to €60m (£51m) for the winger, but it is unclear at this time exactly how much the Reds are willing to pay for his services.

If Slot and the recruitment team can get a move over the line for the 21-year-old star, though, then they could land a player who would thrive alongside Diogo Jota at Anfield.

Johan Bakayoko's impressive creative prowess

The Belgian maestro has been in fantastic form for the Dutch side over the last year or so and has showcased his ability to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch, particularly as a creative force.

Over the past 365 days, Bakayoko ranks within the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Men's Next 14 Competitions (outside of the major five leagues) for assists per 90 (0.32), and the top 11% for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.29).

He also ranks within the top 12% of his positional peers for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.20) and the top 8% for non-penalty xG and xAG combined per 90 (0.60).

These statistics show that the Reds target has been one of the most creative players in his position in those competitions over the space of a year, which shows how consistently brilliant he has been at creating for his teammates.

23/24 season Johan Bakayoko (Eredivisie) Luis Diaz (Premier League) Appearances 33 37 Sofascore rating 7.64 7.19 xG 8.69 11.88 Goals 12 8 xA 10.61 4.75 Assists 9 5 Big chances created 12 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Bakayoko significantly outperformed current Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in the final third, albeit in a different league.

The 21-year-old star, who is a left-footed gem who operates on the right flank, scored more goals from less xG and created far more for his teammates, despite playing four fewer games than the Colombia international.

Overall, these statistics show that the Belgium international, who was once lauded as "dominant" by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, would thrive alongside a clinical centre-forward, which is what he could find in Jota at Anfield.

Why Johan Bakayoko could thrive with Diogo Jota

The Portuguese attacker could be a dream player for the winger to play alongside as the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has proven himself to be a lethal finisher.

Bakayoko only registered nine assists from 10.61 xA and 12 'big chances' created in the Eredivisie during the 2023/24 campaign, which suggests that his teammates let him down with their wastefulness in front of goal as they did not make the most of his creativity.

That may not be the case if he gets the chance to play alongside Jota on a consistent basis next season as the right-footed forward, who can play out wide or through the middle, is a clinical attacker.

23/24 Premier League xG Goals xG differential Diogo Jota 6.54 10 +3.46 Alexis Mac Allister 3.89 5 +1.11 Andy Robertson 1.96 3 +1.04 Harvey Elliott 2.41 3 +0.59 Jarell Quansah 1.48 2 +0.52 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, the 27-year-old star was the most ruthless finisher in the Liverpool squad in the Premier League this season, as he outperformed his xG by considerably more than any other player.

He also scored three goals from 2.08 xG in the Europa League and found the back of the net seven times from 6.5 xG in the top-flight during the 2022/23 campaign.

These statistics show that Jota has been consistently impressive in front of goal and rarely wastes a high-quality chance to score for the Reds.

Bakayoko could, therefore, be a dream partner for him at the top end of the pitch as the 21-year-old star has the potential to be a huge creative presence for Slot at Anfield, based on his form for PSV.

The Belgian magician could consistently create high-quality opportunities, as he has done for the Dutch side, for Jota to make the most of next season, and in future seasons, which is why they could be an exciting duo for the club.