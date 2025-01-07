Rumours abound now that the season has shifted into January, with the winter transfer market open for business and clubs perusing their menus as they ascertain whether deals might be viable.

For Liverpool, no news concerning the incoming department. Arne Slot is satisfied with his first-placed squad, and though there's a clear need for a new left-back, expect movement in that area during the off-season.

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League, the Reds have their sights set on silverware and may launch a winter bid if the right opportunity comes along.

It might just have at that.

Liverpool planning for new forwards

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a move for Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj-Moussa, with the 22-year-old impressing in the Dutch Eredivisie this term.

Feyenoord, Slot's old stomping ground, welcomed the Algerian winger at the start of the season after Slot had previously failed to sign him. He's gone from strength to strength this year, validating the Liverpool coach's intrigue, and he might even be an excellent backup option for the mighty Mohamed Salah.

Slot has allayed rumours concerning Federico Chiesa's potential Anfield exit, six months on from his eye-catching £12.5m arrival from Juventus.

In spite of this, Chiesa has only started once for Liverpool this season amid frustrating fitness problems and a player such as Hadj-Moussa could be perfect to maintain the Merseysiders' exceptional campaign.

Why Liverpool should take a punt on Hadj-Moussa

Feyenoord snapped the clinical left-footer up for a nominal fee and thus would turn a big profit if suitors were to meet their reported £10m asking price - FSG love a bargain and this may be something that entices them.

He's young and playing with an unfettered avidity that is tempting Liverpool toward lodging an official offer, starting his campaign with Feyenoord on the fringes but growing in stature after showcasing his clinical quality.

Indeed, Hadj-Moussa might have only scored six goals across 19 matches in all competitions this term but each one has been posted in November or later. Talent scout Jacek Kulig has even described him as "one of Europe's most pleasant surprises" this season.

Given that he's bagged three goals across five Champions League fixtures, there's clearly a degree of quality that could elevate Liverpool's system, and it might actually work out best for Hadj-Moussa if Salah were to extend his stay at the club, for he could absorb rich fruits as his understudy for the next couple of years.

As per FBref, the Algeria star ranks among the top 2% of positional peers performing in the Champions League this term for non-penalty goals (1.06) struck and the top 15% for progressive carries (6.00) per 90 minutes, making a convincing remark upon his chances among Liverpool's talented forwards.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Equally, he also ranks among the top 5% for dribbles (successful take-ons per 90) among those in his position across Europe's next best 14 leagues, further emphasising that sense of unpredictability.

There's actually a sort of similarity to Salah that could see him emulate the Egypt sensation, for he would arrive before achieving greatness with a natural-born goalscoring sense.

Hadj-Moussa - who Dutch legend Ruud Gullit lauded as an "unpredictable player" - is blessed with a high-paced and versatile attacking style, and his directness could serve him well as he acts as a focal point, curving in from the right.

Note that he is also composed. He's confident and assured in his quality. Sofascore record that his three-goal campaign in Europe's elite competition has yet to be blemished by a single missed big chance, speaking of a clinical edge that is perhaps already ahead of certain members of Slot's frontline. No names.

It's hard to articulate how good Salah has been this season, with the 32-year-old posting 21 goals and 17 assists across 27 matches for his club. That doesn't tell the whole story, but it paints a relevant picture.

Liverpool are undoubtedly over-reliant on their talisman's potency, but it hasn't derailed the campaign so far. Liverpool might feel in command in the Premier League, but what about the Champions League's dangerous business end? What about the FA Cup?

There's enough going for the Redmen that they will feel capable of wading deep down each stream, but with Chiesa's unreliability, it may be crucial for an extra part in the mould of Hadj-Moussa. Hark back to Takumi Minamino, back in 2021/22, whose goals in the Carabao Cup proved invaluable in winning the competition while fighting across every other front.

Premier League - All-time Top Scorers Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Alan Shearer 441 260 2. Harry Kane 320 213 3. Wayne Rooney 491 208 4. Andy Cole 414 187 5. Sergio Aguero 275 184 6. Frank Lampard 609 177 7. Thierry Henry 258 175 7= Mohamed Salah 282 175 9. Robbie Fowler 379 163 10. Jermain Defoe 494 162 Stats via Premier League

Salah is one of the finest goalscorers in Premier League history and to say that this relative unknown in Hadj-Moussa, who is only two months into his first real purple patch, could be his successor is quite a brazen claim.

However, he is endowed with similar properties that could see him operate within similar parameters to Liverpool's biggest threat and were he to perch under the Egyptian's umbrella, protected by the lashing scrutiny that would be posted with a big-time role in Slot's squad, there might just be a chance that he could become a major player.

Hadj-Moussa has been on Slot's radar before, and Liverpool fans have been treated to some expert tactical qualities in recent months. Let's trust his judgement, and bring him in to serve under Salah's wing.