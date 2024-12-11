Liverpool maintained their 100% Champions League record after a win over Spanish outfit Girona. It was not an easy three points for the Reds, who were made to work hard for the win, but they managed to hold on and triumph again in Europe's premier competition to stay top of the table.

Few things of note happened in the first half, although both sides missed some good chances to take the lead. In the second half, the Reds kept chipping away and were eventually rewarded.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz was brought down in the penalty box by former Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, which was eventually deemed by VAR to be a foul. Mohamed Salah stepped up and, unsurprisingly, converted to give the Reds the lead.

Arne Slot’s side managed to see the remainder of the game out safely, to take an important three points back to Merseyside. There were some impressive performances from the Reds, with Salah once again a standout player.

Mo Salah’s stats vs. Girona

There is an inevitability about Salah. It is almost a certainty that Liverpool’s number 11 will score or assist this season; he has only failed to do so on five occasions all season. He now has 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games in all competitions, simply ridiculous numbers.

His influence in the game against Girona was not as great as you may assume, and he did not have as much involvement as he may have hoped. As the stats on Sofascore show, the winger had just 45 touches of the ball, competing two dribbles and creating one chance.

When he did have the ball, the Egyptian attacker was an influence, as shown by the big chance he created. Salah’s penalty was composed, sending Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way and firing home on the left-hand side of the goal.

It was a vital goal and saved the blushes of one Reds teammate who missed a few big chances in the game. That man is Darwin Nunez.

Nunez’s stats vs. Girona

It was a tough night for the Uruguayan striker who missed some critical chances. One of Nunez’s shots was well saved by Gazzaniga, using his foot to prevent a shot across his body from nestling into the far corner. It would have been a huge goal for the Reds.

His stats reflect just how poor Nunez was against Girona. Incredibly, he managed just 16 touches and completed just 50% of his passes, a really disappointing rate. On top of that, the Liverpool number nine missed two big chances and won just one from four duels.

Nunez stats vs. Girona Stat Number Touches 16 Pass accuracy 50% Passes completed 4/8 Big chances missed 2 Ground duels won 1/3 Aerial duels won 0/1 Stats from Sofascore

He received a 5/10 from Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle. He explained the striker looked like he was 'short of confidence' and had a second half with 'diminishing returns'. It was certainly a tough night at the office for Nunez, with his performance fortunately overshadowed somewhat by the clinical nature of teammate, Salah.

It will be interesting to see if Slot keeps his faith in his number nine ahead of the weekend’s clash against Fulham.

With Diogo Jota perhaps making a return from injury, and Cody Gakpo an option, Slot should well decide to rotate Nunez and bring in a fresh face against the Cottagers.