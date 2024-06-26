Liverpool only won the Carabao Cup last season but it was wonderful to provide Jurgen Klopp with one final slice of silverware to close the door on an illustrious and unforgettable tenure as Anfield's manager.

Rivals might have scoffed as the Reds suffered a grey patch toward the end of the campaign, pulling them away from a gripping three-horse Premier League title race and sparking defeat to Manchester United and Atalanta in the FA Cup and Europa League quarter-finals, eventual champions both.

But Liverpool were resurgent, rampant at times, resilient at others. Rebuilding a high-class team with new bricks, Klopp triumphed, with so many stars playing their part as Liverpool countered injuries and setbacks aplenty.

One of the biggest personal success stories, in that regard, was goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. It is testing to stand in the shadow of Alisson Becker, one of the very best between the sticks, but the Irishman exceeded expectations and then some.

Caoimhin Kelleher's 23/24 campaign in numbers

Kelleher has been a part of Liverpool for many years, joining the club's academy from Ringmahon Rangers in the summer of 2015, making his first-team debut in September 2019, winning 2-0 against MK Dons in the EFL Cup.

Now, the 25-year-old has completed 47 senior appearances for Liverpool, proving to be an indispensable member of the team last season as Klopp countered Alisson's recurrent injury issues with the Irishman's placement in goal.

Playing in 26 total fixtures, Kelleher featured eight times in the Europa League and played every minute of his side's successful Carabao Cup campaign, winning the trophy for the second time and leaving skipper Virgil van Dijk waxing lyrical over his feats.

The towering Dutch defender netted the last-gasp winner against Chelsea to claim the trophy back in February and was thus awarded Man of the Match, though suggested that Kelleher should have received the honour, saying: “He should have got it. I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think.

“I have always said he is world class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

Despite all this, new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot should actually sell the goalkeeper this summer, with a swarm of suitors interested despite the player's hefty price tag.

Why Liverpool must sell Caoimhin Kelleher

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool could demand as much as £35m for the sale of Kelleher this summer, but with interest in the Republic of Ireland international's services rife after an impressive campaign, he may well be on the move in the next month or two.

Caoimhin Kelleher: Market Price vs Liverpool Teammates Player Market Value Caoimhin Kelleher £35m Andy Robertson £32m Ibrahima Konate £24m Virgil van Dijk £23m Joe Gomez £18m Curtis Jones £17m Player values via Football Transfers

Given that Kelleher is entering the penultimate year of his contract, it might be wise to cash in for maximum profit. Alisson is going to remain the undisputed king between the sticks for Liverpool and a goalkeeper signing is likely this summer according to reports, suggesting a new No. 2 could be landed.

In an ideal world, on a technical, pragmatic level, Liverpool would probably like to keep hold of Kelleher for the duration of his career, providing him with pockets of opportunity and featuring him prominently in cup competition, where he has earned his stripes.

But the £10k-per-week shot-stopper is a top, top keeper, even proclaimed to be "the best no.2 in the world" by Klopp, now formerly of Liverpool.

Now, it's time for Kelleher to be No. 1. And if Liverpool can claim a fee of £35m for his departure, it would only be a win-win situation for a player who has given so much, achieved so much, departing as a valued and triumphant figure.