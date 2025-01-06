For the first time in ten years, Manchester United scored two goals at Anfield. Could it be a defining moment in Liverpool's title charge? Perhaps, but they're still streets ahead of the pack.

The narrative heading into this match was that Ruben Amorim's men didn't stand a chance. Liverpool were going to rock up amid a snowy storm and dismantle their arch-rivals. That did not happen.

Instead, United delivered their best display of the Amorim era yet to deal Arne Slot's side a mini blow in the title race following a 2-2 draw.

Cody Gakpo equalised following Lisandro Martinez's thumping opener and when Mo Salah found the net from a penalty, it looked as though Liverpool would run away with it.

That was far from the case as Amad Diallo, the scorer of a late winner against Manchester City a few weeks ago popped up again in a big moment, scoring with just ten minutes remaining.

While Salah and Gakpo will get plaudits for their displays, not many others in red will have pleased the manager on Sunday.

Liverpool's worst performers against Man United

This was meant to be a breeze. It was a straightforward win. Oh, how we were wrong.

Man United were written off but to their credit were brilliant, notably causing all sorts of problems for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

The England international has been linked with Real Madrid of late but as Roy Keane said on Sky Sports, this was a performance that more warranted a move to Tranmere Rovers.

Alexander-Arnold was caught out numerous times with Martinez's goal coming from his side of the pitch.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old was dribbled past twice, failed to complete an accurate cross and also failed to win a single duel. Not ideal.

Curtis Jones was another who "really struggled" in the words of Gary Neville during commentary. Hauled off just after the hour mark he did so having failed to produce a key pass, have a shot or attempt a single dribble. The numbers didn't make for good reading.

That said, there was another player, someone who could cost Liverpool the title if he continues playing like he has done this season.

Andy Robertson's performance in numbers

The Scot has been a brilliant servant to Liverpool, chiefly throughout the Jurgen Klopp era. He will go down as a Reds icon when he finally leaves and sadly, that must be soon.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Should he stay any longer he may well damage his legacy at Anfield. He's played 321 times for Liverpool but if they are serious about winning the league, they must ensure there aren't too many games added to that tally.

The likes of Milos Kerkez and Antonee Robinson have both been linked and they would no doubt be an upgrade on the 30-year-old who is a shadow of his former self.

As European football expert Zach Lowy put it, he has become the "biggest threat to Liverpool's title push" and he showed as much against United.

Robertson vs Man Utd Minutes played 90 Touches 58 Accurate passes 36/42 (86%) Key passes 2 Crosses 2/6 Long ball accuracy 0/4 Blocked shots 1 Clearances 0 Interceptions 3 Tackles 1 Duels won 1/4 Possession lost 11x Stats via Sofascore.

Robertson lasted the full 90 minutes but in doing so, completed just two of his six crosses, won only one of his four duels and gave away the ball 11 times from 58 touches.

It was the Scotland international who didn't get close enough or react fast enough to get out to Amad for the late equaliser and his woes compounded when he fed Ryan Gravenberch a horrible pass that bobbled out of play as Liverpool looked to mount a late charge for a winner.

Handed a 5/10 player rating by the Express' Charlie Gordon, he picked out the "costly mistake" for his role in Amad's goal as the defining moment of Robertson's afternoon.

For so long the two full-backs have been incredibly trustworthy for Liverpool but this was a match to forget for the both of them. While Trent is likely to depart, Roberson must do too. A younger alternative is required.