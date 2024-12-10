Liverpool were handed an unanticipated break last weekend, with Storm Darragh wreaking chaos across England and preventing the Merseyside derby from being played.

It's not the end of the world. Liverpool remain first-placed in the Premier League, four points ahead of Chelsea and with a game in hand - Arsenal and Manchester City trail further still.

It's a fantastic position to be in, even if title talk is still premature. Given that Liverpool are first in the Champions League group phase only adds to the excitement, and means that Arne Slot can approach Tuesday evening's fixture against Girona with rotation in mind.

The Dutch coach has been... hesitant to ring the changes since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but the games are coming thick and fast and you could make a case that Liverpool looked leggy during the draw against Newcastle United one week ago.

Liverpool - Remaining Fixtures in 2024 (all comps) Date Opponent Competition 10/12/24 Girona (A) Champions League 14/12/24 Fulham (H) Premier League 18/12/24 Southampton (A) Carabao Cup 22/12/24 Tottenham (A) Premier League 26/12/24 Leicester (H) Premier League 29/12/24 West Ham (A) Premier League

The Reds are six points ahead of those outside the automatic zone, so changes can be afforded against today's Spanish opponents, who have lost four of five matches on the continent so far this season and sit ninth in La Liga too.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have been forced to contend with a host of injuries and absences in recent weeks, but Slot will be delighted to see Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota on the cusp of a comeback after respective periods in the infirmary.

Federico Chiesa was also cleared but has since fallen ill and will play no part in Spain.

Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley serve as longer-term absentees, meaning Liverpool's backline is weakened and stretched at one of the most testing points of any given season.

A host of youngsters, including Trey Nyoni and James McConnell, have travelled to Spain with the first team and might play a part in the matchday squad. Tyler Morton is out after picking up a knock in training.

Certainly, Slot would be wise to issue a healthy dosage of rotation.

Why Slot should rotate vs Girona

Alisson's return is a momentous boost for a Liverpool side ready to chase down silverware across every possible front, but it's crucial that the Brazilian isn't rushed back. And anyway, Caoimhin Kelleher is a top-class goalkeeper and well worth his place between the sticks.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is suspended (separate from the one-match ban that will be applied domestically against Fulham this weekend), but he's been worked to the bone too and it's not the end of the world that the Argentine is provided some time to recuperate.

Liverpool have alternative options. Ryan Gravenberch could start in the deep-sitting midfield role but Wataru Endo will be pressing for that anchor, and Curtis Jones should return to the starting line-up too.

Dominik Szoboszlai might fancy a starting berth, but this is actually the perfect opportunity for Slot to hand Harvey Elliott his very first start of the campaign.

Slot must unleash Harvey Elliott

It's been a cruel start to an exciting new era for Elliott, whose marginal role at the very beginning of the campaign saw him make just one substitute appearance before fracturing his foot on international duty with England U21s in September.

He's been fit for several weeks now but only afforded one brief cameo, but now, it's surely time for Slot to hand the 21-year-old his maiden starting berth under new management.

He's definitely got the technical quality to make a marked difference within the Dutchman's system. Klopp commented at the end of his dynasty last season that his one regret as he patted the overhanging Anfield crest one last time was that he didn't play the skilful playmaker more often.

Harvey Elliot - Comparison vs Midfielders (past 365 days) Stats Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.20 Top 9% Assists 0.59 Top 1% Shot-creating actions 5.22 Top 1% Progressive passes 8.12 Top 5% Progressive carries 2.91 Top 3% Successful take-ons 0.73 Top 39% Blocks 1.41 Top 6% Stats via FBref

Elliott's ball-playing quality, his progressiveness and flair, have even seen Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham listed off as his most comparable player via stats-based website FBRef, with the Three Lions superstar also adept at shifting forward and influencing play with awe-inspiring goals and fiercely penetrative bursts into the box.

Given that Liverpool's young maestro has scarcely featured under the new regime, it seems clear that he must be unleashed from the outset for this one.

After all, as a player of the Bellingham-type mould, he might be the perfect cog to unleash for this one. Los Blancos might not have reached their first form this term but Bellingham has been excellent of late, posting five goals and three assists from as many matches.

One of his recent masterful performances came against Girona, with the 21-year-old scoring and assisting against Girona in La Liga at the weekend across an hour of football, withdrawn due to fatigue.

As per Sofascore, Bellingham also completed 100% of his dribbles and won every one of his contested duels, showcasing that his particular style stands a great chance of sending Girona, who play expansive football and thus can be caught by high-class technicians, packing.

Slot must ensure that Elliott gets a starting role in the Champions League. The young gun will desperately want to show what he's made of, and he might just prove to be the star against Girona.