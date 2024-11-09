Liverpool swept past Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, winning 4-0 thanks to hat-trick hero Luis Diaz, whose tally for the term is now nine goals and two assists across 15 fixtures (ten starts).

It's one story surrounded by many at Anfield that reveals the genius of Arne Slot, who has woven into the fabric of this great football club, mourning the loss of Jurgen Klopp, with frightening speed and slickness.

Top of the table at the midpoint of this revamped group phase, attention now swivels back to Premier League action, with Aston Villa travelling to Merseyside before another thrilling international break to get stuck into (don't worry, though, it's the last one til March).

Liverpool are chock-full of confidence and will hold the conviction that Unai Emery's impressive outfit can be defeated, extending the remarkable start to the new era.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are nursing several injuries but have not let that stop them from cleaving through their opponents over the opening months of the campaign.

Alisson Becker, arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe, remains sidelined, and so too do Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota, with the latter projected to return several weeks beyond the forthcoming international pause.

Andy Robertson will be hoping to reclaim his left-back berth after losing his place to Kostas Tsimikas in recent weeks, while Diaz will be hoping for a recall to the attack in the Premier League after his first-class finishing in midweek, having started the past two league matches on the bench.

Luis Diaz's hat-trick heroics

Diaz was indispensable for Klopp's Liverpool, providing the team with energy and pace and power that had a significant effect on the pursuit of titles. A good effect, for the most part.

The Colombian was not prolific enough though, with a 13-goal haul over 51 matches in all competitions leaving plenty to be desired. Such faults have been righted under Slot, whose tactical mechanics have revealed means to propel the player into the very uppermost echelon of wingers.

Against Leverkusen on Tuesday evening, under the Anfield lights, he thrived, though in a central striking role that proved to be something of a masterstroke, with his positioning and predatory instinct leading him toward winning the match ball.

However, it wasn't the perfect performance, for Diaz lost ten of his 11 duels, as per Sofascore, while committing five fouls. His goals overpowered such underlying numbers, but still, the focus must now turn toward Villa.

Moreover, Diaz lost all four of his duels when introduced for the final quarter as Liverpool defeated Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and thus it's perhaps not the wisest move to pit him against the Villan backline from the outset.

The 27-year-old could, of course, play in his favoured left-flanking role, but Cody Gakpo is bringing so much to the table with his all-encompassing displays right now.

So then, should Liverpool start Darwin Nunez once more?

Slot must boldly start Darwin Nunez

Nunez is a mercurial player. Guide him toward that beacon, and he will produce wonderful, impactful results. The issue is that that beacon flickers on and off, leaving him lost and wayward at times.

To put it another way, Nunez, 25, is a forward of elite-level quality, but he just doesn't quite bring it all together with the regularity that reflects his lucrative transfer to Liverpool. Two years ago now, he arrived from Benfica in a deal rising to a club-record £85m.

This season, he's only scored two goals and added two assists across 13 appearances (six starts) but the Uruguay international has certainly produced some impressive all-round performances.

His indefatigability is blended against a tenacious defensive approach and a desire to influence the overall attacking fluency of Liverpool's attack. Without question, he helps the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diaz and Gakpo in their efforts, with sharp, lateral movements and instinctive decisions helping Slot's accord.

He's at his best when operating without deep thought, and given that he's averaging 1.4 tackles per Premier League game this season while winning 45% of his ground duels, it's pretty clear that he adds a combative layer that could make a world of difference against Emery's fierce outfit.

Furthermore, the South American has come on leaps and bounds with his running, averaging 0.7 dribbles per game and indeed triumphing with such drives 71% of the time. Conversely, Nunez made 0.4 dribbles per match last year, with a 43% success rate.

Having yet to miss a big chance in the Premier League too, albeit with just one goal, Nunez will be confident that he can play a big part for Liverpool in the months ahead, and unleashing him at the front of the ship before he links up with his nation next week could be a good move.

Villa deploy a high defensive line and operate aggressively, which is something that Liverpool's striker could seek to exploit, weaving past defenders and out into openings.

With the likes of Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold fizzing passes through for him, this could be a key narrative throughout the contest. Klopp once called Nunez "unstoppable" when at his best, and now he must prove this praise holds weight.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Equally, the aforementioned Emery has previously outlined his admiration for Nunez - and Salah - in the Reds forward line, lauding the "amazing transition" of that pair, in particular.

Villa have already been caught out on several occasions this season - notably during their 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town - and are not in their finest moment. Liverpool might have a brilliant opportunity to collect three more points and make further headway.

Manchester City travel to Brighton on Saturday, while Arsenal, the Reds' other significant title threat, meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Diaz has been excellent this term, but Nunez should be unleashed up top for this one, for he carries the perfect properties to dismantle Villa's defence.