Liverpool fell to a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 72nd-minute strike secured all three points for the visitors.

The defeat was the Reds’ first under Arne Slot after the Dutchman took over from Jürgen Klopp during the summer, conceding the first goal this season in the process.

It was a disappointing display for Slot’s side, having over 70% possession and 14 efforts on goal, but were unable to find a way through Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

Within the side, numerous players failed to make an impact during the outing, failing to replicate the performances produced against the likes of Manchester United, Brentford and Ipswich.

Today was only the fourth league outing of the season, but it did highlight numerous issues that need to be addressed over the coming weeks if they are to have a successful first season during his reign.

Slot’s first test as Liverpool boss

Up to now, it’s all been positive for new boss Slot at the helm, winning all the competitive matches during his start to life at Anfield.

Today was the first time since his appointment that they conceded a goal - an example of how well he’s taken to life in charge of the Merseyside outfit - but it poses a real question for the new boss as to how his side will bounce back from the shock defeat.

His side struggled to break down Forest’s low block, often playing at the intensity needed to drag Espírito Santo’s side out of possession and exploit the spaces in behind.

The Tricky Trees certainly won’t be the last side to go to Anfield and implement such a system, with Slot’s side needing to work on their intensity in possession against such sides if they are to challenge for the title this season.

He certainly wasn’t helped by the number of poor performances produced by multiple first-team members, with one player, in particular, looking poor throughout, with the Dutchman needing to replace him ahead of the club’s next outing.

Why Slot needs to drop Liverpool ace after Forest defeat

The game against Forest was always going to be a tricky one for Liverpool, with Espírito Santo’s side willing to forfeit the ball and sit in a low block and hit them on the counter-attack.

Hudson-Odoi’s goal was an example of the system the visitors implemented, but striker Diogo Jota was unable to make his own impact as a result - struggling in possession when he found space amid the defensive line.

The Portuguese forward featured for 60 minutes during the defeat, having three shots but only placing one on target and missing one big chance in the process.

Diogo Jota's stats against Nottingham Forest (14/09/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 60 Shots taken 3 Big chances missed 1 Touches 22 Passes completed 6/12 (50%) Possession lost 10x Duels lost 4 Dribbles completed 0/1 (0%) Stats via SofaScore

Jota was also wasteful in finding his teammates, only completing six passes - an average of one every ten minutes - whilst losing possession ten times within his 22 touches over the course of his performance.

The 27-year-old also lost four of the six duels that he entered, often looking lacklustre for Slot’s side, with his performance deserving of him being replaced ahead of the club’s trip to face AC Milan on Tuesday.

Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo were also unable to make their own impact off the bench after being brought on to make a difference, but after Jota's display, Slot could turn to either of the two aforementioned players to take his spot in midweek.