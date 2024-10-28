All told, Liverpool will be satisfied with their point claimed against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, not least because their Premier League title rivals secured a lead on two occasions yesterday evening.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were a day late and a dollar short in north London, outfought and outthought in February in what seemed a critical juncture in the enthralling three-horse race.

On that day, the error-strewn Reds failed to match their opponent's gusto and assurance, with Ibrahima Konate sent off late on. The Frenchman was colossal this time around, winning all of his duels and being hailed for his "world-class" performance by analyst Raj Chohan.

Mohamed Salah was also absent for that one, playing at AFCON with Egpyt, but his appearance against Mikel Arteta's side proved all the difference for Arne Slot and his booming project, who remain four points above the Gunners.

Mohamed Salah saves Liverpool again

Once Darwin Nunez had made that slick run, Trent Alexander-Arnold's deliciously weighted pass carving the Arsenal backline open, you just knew that Salah was going to find the space to bypass David Raya in the box.

And he did. The 32-year-old's neat finish marked his eighth goal of the season across all competitions - with seven assists besides. He's been a marvel under his Dutch boss and is supercharging the Anfield side's budding title charge.

Described as "unstoppable again" by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Salah's positioning and intelligence bore dividends in a hostile Emirates environment, with his relentless proving to make amends after a shocking blunder when presented with a goalscoring chance only 15 minutes into the clash.

Arsenal were dangerous and sought to use their crowd to their advantage, but with the likes of Salah pulling the strings for Slot, there's every chance that the Merseysiders can continue their stunning start to the season and challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Not everyone was at their best, however, with Luis Diaz sure to thank his opposite-flanking peer after an indifferent effort that saw him marshalled by Thomas Partey, who was moonlighting at right-back.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Time for Luiz Diaz to be dropped

Diaz has been excellent for Liverpool this season - scoring five times - and let's not forget that it was the Colombian's neat flick-on from a corner that allowed Liverpool to beat the hosts at their own game and score from a corner, courtesy of hulking skipper Virgil van Dijk.

But that wasn't enough to save the 27-year-old from criticism, with This Is Anfield only affording him a 5/10 match rating after an indifferent showing that led to comments regarding his lack of impact and success on Liverpool's attacking left flank.

As you will see below, it was a display that failed to capture Diaz's finest essence, hooked just after an hour having been well marshalled by the makeshift Partey, who impressively won 13 duels and five tackles.

Luis Diaz's Performance vs Arsenal Match Stats # Minutes played 63' Touches 31 Assists 1 Shots (on target) 0 (0) Accurate passes 9/10 (90%) Key passes 1 Crosses (completed) 2 (0) Dribbles (completed) 4 (1) Tackles 3 Total duels (won) 19 (6) Fouls 5 Stats via Sofascore

He left something to be desired to be sure - completing just nine passes all evening and dismally completing just one of his four dribble attempts. A tally of just six duel wins from 19 contests also doesn't paint a pretty picture of the former Porto winger's time in north London this weekend.

That said, Diaz is still one of the Premier League's finest wide forwards and showcased his worth with a match-defining contribution in the first half

Gakpo was impressive off the bench, however, winning three of his four duels, and must now be unleashed from the outset again after proving that his current form demands a starting berth.