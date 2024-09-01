Liverpool return to action in the Premier League this evening as they prepare to travel away to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third game of the season.

The Reds have the opportunity to be the only team other than Manchester City to enjoy a perfect start to the campaign, as they won their first two matches.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a dream opening to his first Premier League season in the dugout with 2-0 wins over both Ipswich Town and Brentford, since he arrived to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

This, however, is the biggest test he has faced so far, as Liverpool are away from home against one of the biggest clubs in England, which provides the Dutchman with a chance to show everyone that his team can compete against the top sides.

Prior to this weekend, there had been some focus on the work that was, or was not, going on in the summer transfer window before the deadline on Friday.

In the end, Liverpool only made one senior addition to their first-team squad with a swoop for Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a permanent deal.

This game may come too soon for the Euro 2020 (2021) winner to make his full debut for the club but there could be another change to the frontline.

Diogo Jota could be dropped

The Portugal international, Diogo Jota, was selected to lead the line for Slot against Ipswich and Brentford in the first two matches of the season and did not disgrace himself at all.

In fact, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man registered an assist for the opening goal against the Bees, as his pass set Luis Diaz away on the counter.

However, the rest of his performance against Thomas Frank's side left a little bit to be desired with his work in front of goal and out of possession.

Vs Brentford Diogo Jota Minutes played 72 xG 0.62 Shots 4 Big chances missed 1 Goals 0 Duels won 2/7 Dribbles completed 0/1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 27-year-old attacker let himself down slightly in his physical duels with Brentford defenders, who came out on top in five of their seven contests with him.

The Portuguese ace, who scored ten goals in 21 Premier League matches last season, also missed the 'big chance' that his fell his way and failed in his only dribble attempt.

That is not to say Jota has had a poor start to the campaign, though, as he has produced one goal and one assist in his first two league outings.

However, his slightly concerning all-round display against Brentford and Liverpool being the away team in a big game at Old Trafford, where there may be more space to run in-behind the defence if the home team wants to play high and attempt to dominate the ball may mean that there is a better alternative available to Slot.

The player Slot should replace Jota with

The Dutch head coach must brutally bin the £140k-per-week star by unleashing Darwin Nunez from the start for the first time in the Premier League this season.

He was an unused substitute on the opening day at Portman Road and then came on for just 18 minutes of action in the 2-0 win over Brentford last week.

However, this could be the perfect game to hand the Uruguay international a start in because of his ability to run beyond the defence and into space.

With United being the home team, Erik ten Hag may want his backline to push high and attempt to squeeze Liverpool into their own half, in an attempt to dominate the match.

Whilst that could help the Red Devils to control the ball, that tactic would open up space in behind the two United centre-backs for Nunez to exploit on the counter.

23/24 Premier League Darwin Nunez Appearances 36 Start 22 xG 16.39 Goals 11 Assists 8 Big chances created 11 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 25-year-old forward is a constant threat in the final third, with a return of 19 goal contributions in 22 league starts last term.

His finishing was far from perfect, with 11 goals from 16.39 xG, but he creates plenty of chances for himself with his superb movement off the shoulder of the last defender, as shown in the clip below from his match-winning strike against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Nunez also has a terrific record against Manchester United. In four appearances against them, the former Benfica star has produced two goals and two assists, which shows that he can make a big impact against the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Therefore, Slot should unleash the striker, who was once described as an "absolute nightmare" for defenders by Gary Neville, ahead of Jota to suit this specific match.

That may be the only change to the starting XI, barring any late injuries that could force the manager's hand, as the two wingers either side of the striker should stay the same.

Why Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah should start

The two Liverpool wingers, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, have been on fire in the first two matches of the Premier League season and should retain their positions in the side.

They are both blessed with plenty of speed and the ability to make runs in behind full-backs to create chances for themselves, which is why they could both suit this match alongside Nunez.

Diaz and Salah have also been in phenomenal form with their contributions at the top end of the pitch, which means that they could cause huge problems for the United defence.

24/25 Premier League Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah Appearances 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1 1 Big chances created 2 1 Key passes per game 3.5 1.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, they have combined for three goals and two assists in the first two games and deserve to keep their respective places in the XI.

This means that the front three Slot should select to start against Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening is Salah on the right, Nunez through the middle, and Diaz on the left.