Liverpool were unable to secure their 12th Premier League win of the season on Wednesday night, after drawing 3-3 with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Mohamed Salah thought he had secured all three points for the Reds after his second-half double, but Fabian Schar’s late equaliser denied Arne Slot’s side all three points on Tyneside.

The point keeps the Reds at the top, but the deficit has been cut to seven points after victories for Arsenal and Chelsea against Manchester United and Southampton respectively.

However, they have continued their impressive unbeaten run, now going 17 games without defeat during the early months of the 2024/25 campaign.

Numerous players failed to deliver during the meeting with Eddie Howe’s clash, undoubtedly contributing to their inability to secure all three points.

Liverpool’s poor performers against Newcastle

Jarell Quansah was brought in to operate at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping to the bench during the draw.

The academy graduate may have won five tackles during the meeting but was wasteful in possession, losing the ball 13 times, the second most of any Reds player on the night.

Quansah was also carded for his troubles, committing three fouls in the process and was unable to fill the boots of his teammate who managed to notch an assist after his substitution.

Joe Gomez was able to keep his place at the heart of the defence after his performance alongside Virgil van Dijk during the win against Manchester City at the weekend.

However, the 27-year-old was unable to match his display against the champions, failing to make any form of positive impact during the score draw against the Magpies.

Gomez was unable to clear his lines, leading to Anthony Gordon’s goal to put the hosts 2-1 ahead in the second half, also being dribbled past twice and unable to complete any tackles.

However, he wasn’t the worst performer in the Reds side, with one player needing to be dropped as a result of his performance against the Magpies.

The Liverpool player who needs to be dropped after Newcastle

Striker Darwin Núñez has been a player who has constantly had his corner fought for him during his time at Anfield.

However, he did himself no favours against Howe’s men, failing to take advantage of the faith shown in him by Slot after his start at St James’ Park.

The Uruguayan featured for the entirety of the contest, registering three efforts, but unable to get any of his shots on target.

Nunez missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the second half, failing to get on the end of Cody Gakpo’s pass across the face of goal - which could’ve secured the win for Slot’s side.

He also only completed eight passes during his display, winning just five of the 12 duels that he entered against the Newcastle backline.

As a result, he was handed a 4/10 rating by GOAL’s Mark Doyle, with writer Matt Sibson dubbing the forward as “terrible” following his below-par performance.

Darwin Núñez vs Newcastle United Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 25 Passes completed 8/12 (67%) Duels won 5/12 (41%) Shots taken 3 Possession lost 9x Big chances missed 2 Stats via Sofascore

Liverpool return to action on Saturday, facing Merseyside rivals Everton, looking to return to winning ways and claim bragging rights once again.

However, Nunez should play no part from the start, with the Reds boss needing to take action after his woeful showing in the North East.