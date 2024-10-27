Liverpool travel to the Emirates this evening to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, hoping to win their eighth Premier League game in nine matches so far this season.

The Reds have only lost once since Arne Slot’s appointment, after Nottingham Forest managed to secure a 1-0 win at Anfield back in September, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the winner.

The Merseyside outfit come into the meeting in North London full of confidence after defeating Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, making it three wins in as many games in Europe this season.

However, there’s little doubting that today’s outing is by far the biggest one of the season, with Slot’s side needing three points if they are to keep up their excellent start and push for the title in his debut year at the helm.

If his side are to beat the Gunners once more, one player may need to be dropped after his disappointing performance in midweek.

Why Szoboszlai could be dropped against Arsenal

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been a brilliant addition for Liverpool after joining in a £60m deal last summer under former boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Hungarian international has so far made 56 appearances for the club since his big-money transfer, but it’s safe to say he’s been less impressive since the Dutchman’s arrival.

He was hugely disappointing in the victory over his former side Leipzig on Wednesday night, constantly giving the ball away and looking wasteful in possession.

Szoboszlai lost the ball 13 times in the Champions League, only winning three duels in the process and failing to match the standards produced by teammates Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

He somehow featured for the entirety of the game and was lucky not to be replaced in what was a hard-fought 1-0 win in their European adventure.

However, given his recent display, Slot could decide to recall one player who thrived at Anfield in the last Premier League outing, more than deserving of another start in midfield.

The man who could replace Szoboszlai against Arsenal

Midfielder Curtis Jones enjoyed an excellent performance against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side at Anfield last weekend, taking his opportunity under Slot with both hands.

The homegrown talent scored the winning goal at the Kop end after Nicolas Jackson had equalised just minutes earlier, but it was his all-round display that caught the eye.

Jones won six duels as he produced a workmanlike style display and won three tackles as he had a positive impact at both ends of the pitch for the Reds.

Curtis Jones' stats for Liverpool against Chelsea Statistics Tally Minutes played 81 Touches 56 Pass accuracy 37/41 (90%) Shots taken 2 Goals scored 1 Duels won 6 Tackles won 3 Stats via Sofascore

The “outstanding” talent, as described by former teammate Jordan Henderson, was unlucky to miss out against Leipzig in midweek, but could be handed another start after Szoboszlai’s recent outing.

Jones - who coincidentally has been linked with Arsenal in the past - has demonstrated that he’s more than capable of starring in big matches as seen last weekend, potentially offering that bite that Slot’s men will need during what is likely to be a cagey affair.

The game is huge for the Reds’ title credentials, proving to be an indication of how well they’ve progressed under the Dutchman’s watchful eye since his appointment.

However, if there’s anything that Slot can do to give his side the best chance of claiming all three points, he must hand a recall to Jones.