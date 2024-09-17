It was the best of times at Liverpool, for that opening month of action under Arne Slot. But the Reds faced a "reality check" against Nottingham Forest last weekend, said Virgil van Dijk, who lamented his team's "unacceptable" Anfield defeat in the Premier League.

But there were always going to be peaks and valleys throughout the first phase of the new era, and the fanbase seems to have quickly forgotten that Liverpool stormed into a perfect start prior, thrashing Manchester United at Old Trafford before the international break.

Now, it's Champions League time. It's a fantastic time. The perfect time to put things right. Slot's outfit has jetted off to the global hub of fashion and design in Italy's vibrant city of Milan, though creativity will be reserved for the field against Paulo Fonseca's AC Milan, who won 4-0 at the weekend in Serie A.

The weekend defeat was a blip, yes, but now we will see what Liverpool are made of. Can they bounce back? Will the Reds return to form and prove to supporters that they have what it takes to succeed in this post-Jurgen Klopp world?

Slot, it would seem, needs to rotate his line-up at the least.

Liverpool team news

Harvey Elliott fractured his foot and will miss out once again for Liverpool in Italy. It's annoying, as the dynamic young playmaker would have featured tonight and indeed throughout the gruelling run of fixtures ahead.

Liverpool: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 17/09/24 AC Milan (A) Champions League 21/09/24 Bournemouth (H) Premier League 25/09/24 West Ham (H) Carabao Cup 28/09/24 Wolves (A) Premier League 02/10/24 Bologna (H) Champions League 05/10/24 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League

Liverpool have scarcely made any changes to their starting lineup across the opening four fixtures of the Premier League campaign, so it would be wise for Slot to ring the alterations here, with a Premier League bounceback against Bournemouth on Saturday imperative.

Federico Chiesa will be in the matchday squad for the first time since signing from Juventus in August, but the Dutch boss has admitted that "it would be a surprise" for the Italian to receive a starting berth.

He has, however, shed light on Alexis Mac Allister's likely role, stating that the influential Argentine will start the affair but might not play the full 90 due to minute management.

This is crucial, and though Ryan Gravenberch will be hoping to reprise his role in a deeper-lying midfield position, Dominik Szoboszlai flattered to deceive against the Tricky Trees and should be dropped for this one.

Why Slot must drop Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai fizzled out last season after starting his Liverpool career with aplomb. There's been a lot to like about him under Slot's wing but The Athletic's James Pearce has branded him as "wasteful" in crucial attacking moments and this is a sentiment that would be echoed by the lion's share of the fanbase.

He just wasn't at the races last time out. Slot bemoaned his side's lack of control and Szoboszlai played into the chaos, losing possession 18 times and committing three fouls, as per Sofascore, which inhibited Liverpool in their (unsuccessful) efforts to assert their authority and dominance.

AC Milan will bring a wholly different test to the table, playing a high-pressing game that will seek to overpower Liverpool's passing passages. Fonseca has had something of an indifferent start to life at the club after joining this summer but he plays expansively and attractively.

Liverpool have to implement Slot's plans to the perfect level, and in order to achieve this, Szoboszlai needs to be dropped.

The player to replace Szoboszlai

hailed for his “truly special” skill set by one eagle-eyed analyst, Curtis Jones should step in, with the Scouse-born midfielder boasting the perfect skillset for tonight's clash.

Jones has endured a frustrating 2024 so far. The 23-year-old entered the field for the final stretch against Nottingham Forest in what was his competitive debut under Slot's guidance, having been set back by injury throughout August.

He's perfect for the new Reds style though. Jones would offer far more control and fluency in the middle of the park against a raucous San Siro home side.

As per FBref, Jones ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 7% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons, the top 10% for blocks and the top 15% for assists per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He's robust and technically sound, with a passing game that really highlights his skill and intelligence in shipping through the ball and retaining possession when Liverpool need to slow the tempo down. Think of him as a metronome. It's no wonder Slot admires him so.

Not only is he an uunerring distributor, but Jones is also athletic and enjoyed bombing forward to stretch lines and shift into the attacking line, as evidenced by his progressing carrying and ability to tae on defenders with the ball.

This would be perfect for Mac Allister, who will sit deeper and dictate Liverpool's play. The former Brighton star has been quietly spectacular so far this term, completing 88% of his passes in the Premier League and winning 2.3 tackles, 5.3 duels and averaging 5.5 ball recoveries per game.

He does the nitty gritty bits so well, and will prove to enable the prospective success of Jones under the European lights tonight.

Liverpool need to start their Champions League campaign on strong footing, and putting Jones into the starting mix could be key to doing exactly that.