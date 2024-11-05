Liverpool pick up their Champions League campaign this evening, having won all three of their fixtures in the competition under Arne Slot so far.

This might be the toughest test to date though, with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen travelling to Anfield to spoil the purple patch that is threatening to solidify and sustain itself into something worthy of titles.

The Premier League table toppers have been excellent this season, with 12 wins from 14 across all competitions, but the reigning Bundesliga champions have more than enough firepower to trim the Anfield side and stifle the feel-good factor.

It's set up to be a cracker, whatever happens.

Liverpool team news

In spectacular news, Ibrahima Konate has allayed fears of a long-term lay-off by confirming that he could play a part against the Germans. The red-hot centre-back was forced off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday with an arm injury.

However, the quartet of Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott remain sidelined, and none are expected to return before the November international break.

Slot will need to decide whether to unleash Konate from the outset or not, but Virgil van Dijk and the France international have some able deputies in Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, with any pairing capable of nullifying the Die Werkself attacking threat.

Liverpool's defence will have their work cut out, but they will also need help from the midfield, which has lost its imperious grip on proceedings a tad in recent games. Alexis Mac Allister was poor against Brighton on Saturday, and something might need to change.

Florian Wirtz will pose a particular problem; he's truly one of the most menacing players on the continent right now and dealing with him should be the first port of call in the tactics room.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The dangerous Florian Wirtz

Having posted 38 goals contributions across 49 matches in all competitions under Alonso's wing last season, Wirtz is starting to refine his goalscoring sense, already boasting seven strikes from 15 matches this year.

He's been brilliant in the Champions League this season and could use his qualities to inflict damage on Liverpool this evening.

A player of frightening ability, Wirtz ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 2% for progressive passes and the top 15% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He's hungering for more after winning the Bundesliga with invincible Leverkusen last term, also key to trophy-lifting success in the DFB-Pokal. A force to be reckoned with, no doubt.

Florian Wirtz in the Champions League Match Stats vs Feyenoord vs Milan vs Brest Minutes played 72' 89' 90' Goals 2 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Touches 44 83 74 Shots (on target) 3 (2) 1 (1) 4 (2) Accurate passes 26/30 (87%) 57/61 (93%) 44 /48 (92%) Key passes 3 4 2 Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) 6 (4) 7 (6) Tackles + interceptions 4 0 2 Total duels (won) 5 (5) 10 (4) 14 (8) Stats via Sofascore

It's, um, quite a neat resume in Europe's elite competition thus far, and something that will leave Slot concerned about how to stop him.

Aged 21, Wirtz has the world at his feet, and he'll fancy raising his stock even higher with a statement showing against Premier League giants in Liverpool.

The home side need to find a way to stop him.

Enter... Wataru Endo?

Do you think that starting Wataru Endo in such a big match is somewhat strange? Think again. The Japan international is a tough-tackling midfielder - a "proper warrior and leader", as it has been put by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard in the past.

Oh, he's not Slot's first choice to anchor the Liverpool midfield but Jurgen Klopp signed Stuttgart's number six in a surprise £16m move last August after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and it was tacitly expressed by the club that this was a stop-gap signing. He was vital throughout the 2023/24 campaign and won the Carabao Cup, but he's now shifted into the background.

The 32-year-old has indeed played a marginal role under his new boss' management, but that's not to say he hasn't made his mark. Liverpool were toiling against Brighton last weekend, for example, and Endo was introduced after 77 minutes, the hosts having turned the score on its head.

Endo only took 12 touches but won three of his four contested duels and made three tackles too (Sofascore). He's almost impervious to the high pressure that can unravel the finest of technicians, and this is a tool worth utilising against the likes of Wirtz.

Below, you will see two match statistics collated against each other. The first was Endo's performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, whereas the latter came in the Premier League, as injury-hit Liverpool drew at Anfield against Manchester City.

Endo: Stats v Chelsea (25/02/24) & Man City (10/03/24) Match Stats vs Chelsea vs City Minutes played 120' 90' Touches 90 72 Shots (on target) 2 (0) 0 (0) Accurate passes 63/68 (93%) 59/62 (95%) Key passes 1 1 Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) 0 (0) Tackles + interceptions 6 6 Clearances 3 2 Total duels (won) 20 (12) 7 (6) Stats via Sofascore

Endo shut down Pep Guardiola's midfield. It was quite a thing. Anyway, what does this all tell us? The experienced midfielder is capable of dismantling high-quality players in high-pressure situations. There's a reason Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke signed him last year, you know.

He's a tank, with ceaseless energy output and, when he's on his a-game, moveless in the middle of the park. Wirtz is a different breed, sure, but he might be silenced by an industrious player like Endo, who would attack the game with the express purpose of stopping the German from hitting his stride.

Endo loves to tackle and dispossess his opponents, and this is something that is simply perfect to stop Wirtz from free-dribbling throughout the evening.

The Germany international is more than capable of wreaking misery on Liverpool's backline but protected by Endo, Liverpool could thrive and turn away Leverkusen's attempts.

This would, in turn, allow Ryan Gravenberch to operate fluidly in his thriving midfield role, stroking passes forward and closing down space in the engine room.

That then leaves Slot to pick from Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones to complete the midfield, but with Mac Allister off colour at the weekend, Szoboszlai leaving something to be desired throughout the campaign and Jones yet to sustain a run of starting appearances, it might be acceptable to drop two.

Let's wait and see what happens, but unleashing Endo from the outset is certainly something that Slot will have chewed over.