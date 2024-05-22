Liverpool are entering the unknown but there is a sense of assuredness with Michael Edwards' guidance seeing Arne Slot cherry-picked from a host of contenders to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk have both suggested that they will be on Merseyside next season and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, who, alongside his senior peers, is out of contract in one year, is yet to enter discussions with the club.

Edwards, sporting director Richard Hughes and Slot all have pressing areas of concern in this regard, with fresh faces needed too. While it might not hold the same kind of weight, Luis Diaz is also attracting attention from overseas and the path forward will need to be established quickly.

Luis Diaz's future at Liverpool

Diaz has been an integral part of Liverpool's resurgence, featuring 51 times in all competitions in 2023/24 and starting 32 matches in the Premier League.

Hailed for his "relentless" approach and "attack-dog mentality" by journalist Sam Dean, Diaz is one of the most bold and breezy wingers in English football, though his profligacy in front of goal has split opinions on his suitability on the left wing for the long run.

Aged 27, the Colombia star has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in recent months and Liverpool have placed a £75m price tag on his name - with three years left on his current deal, this might be the perfect time to cash in.

Especially given that Diaz may wish for improved terms to better reflect his prominent position in the Liverpool squad, only earning £55k-per-week at present, according to Capology.

Of course, this is hardly a poor living but when comparing such earnings with certain other players on Liverpool's books, it's understandable that Diaz might wish for more.

Nat Phillips, for example, is on quite the salary despite his rarely-seen presence on Merseyside, and he must surely be ditched this summer.

Why Nat Phillips must be sold

Phillips holds the status of cult hero at Anfield for his crucial role in combatting the staggering defensive injuries of 2020/21, completing 17 league appearances and scoring against Burnley as Klopp's side crafted a ten-match unbeaten run to salvage a third-place finish against the odds.

His manager praised his performances as "absolutely insane", and indeed Phillips defied the odds after spending the early phase of his Liverpool career on the fringe, keeping seven clean sheets and averaging 4.8 clearances and 7.5 won duels per game, as per Sofascore.

The 6 foot 3 titan never earned a proper run of opportunity after that period, loaned out to Bournemouth in the Championship the following campaign and then to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic one year later - though he was criticised for his "really bad" displays by one Hoops podcaster, recalled in January and shipped out once more to Cardiff City in England's second tier.

Admittedly, the 27-year-old has caught the eye with Cardiff, crisp in the tackle and industriously carrying out his duties, but he's surely in need of a permanent home at this stage of his career - and that simply won't be at Liverpool.

Liverpool Salaries: (Less than £100k-per-week) Player Salary Joe Gomez £85k-per-week Konstantinos Tsimikas £75k-per-week Ibrahima Konate £70k-per-week Nat Phillips £65k-per-week Luis Diaz £55k-per-week Wataru Endo £50k-per-week Harvey Elliott £40k-per-week Fabio Carvalho £40k-per-week Stefan Bajcetic £40k-per-week Curtis Jones £15k-per-week Sourced via Capology

Given that Phillips only made two starts for Liverpool last season, it's indeed clear that he has no future at the club and must be sold with haste, with his £65k-per-week salary surpassing that of Diaz, who might have his flaws but is unquestionably one of the most wingers in the Premier League and has been a key part of Klopp's team's success this season.

Cardiff head coach Erol Bulut said in April: "He'd like to stay, he loves to be here with us, with Cardiff. Let's see from him what will be for him for the new season."

Phillips has two more years on his Liverpool deal but if he stays it would see him reach his 29th year having never really found his feet. For everyone's sake, he must be sold. Indeed, it would trim the wage bill quite considerably.