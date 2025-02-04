Another transfer window has flown by without swallowing Liverpool into its central hub. Segments of the Anfield fanbase have clamoured for new signings, but it wasn't to be.

Were Liverpool suffering a more aching hangover from Jurgen Klopp's painful decision to step down from his manager's role at the end of last season, transfer-related indignation would be more understandable, to be sure.

However, Arne Slot has hit Merseyside not so much like a duck to water as a wrecking ball to rubble, smashing through obstacles across all four fronts.

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City on Sunday; good stuff Gunners. But they still trail the Premier League leaders by six points, having played an extra match too.

Moreover, Liverpool finished first in the Champions League group phase, have a fighting chance of reaching the Carabao Cup final and meet Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle for a place in the last-16 of the FA Cup.

It's all going rather well. Who needs signings, anyway?

Why Liverpool didn't make any January signings

Let's repeat the overworn line: FSG are prudent, bide their time, will not be pressed into hasty action in the transfer market. It's sometimes frustrating to absorb this for what feels like all the time as a Liverpool fan, but can we really complain?

Liverpool could do with a left-back, sure, and Ibrahima Konate remains the sole centre-back signing in about six years, but these are problems that require concentrated attention and the best options, and that means waiting until the summer.

Ongoing contract problems also make transfer dealings difficult, for sporting director Richard Hughes would have to go against his employers' grain to spend heavily on a superstar when the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk a