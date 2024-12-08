Liverpool are flying. Of course, they were held to a draw against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, dropping points in the Premier League after seven victories on the trot in all competitions, but the incredible start to the season remains intact.

It's foolish to think that Arne Slot's Reds will win every game they play, though it's frustrating that Fabian Schar was able to restore parity late on.

Defensively, Liverpool have been solid this season, making improvements on last year's efforts. The Anfield side top the Premier League and Champions League tables so far, but in order to achieve illustrious heights across many years under Slot's wing, some areas do need some work.

The areas where Liverpool need to improve

Liverpool flattered to deceive in defence at St. James' Park, lacking the robust and steely quality that Ibrahima Konate brings to the table, fusing his athletic skillset with Virgil van Dijk's cultured style.

Of course, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both out of contract at the end of the season, and though FSG are hoping to tie down both stalwarts to fresh deals, it's gravely concerning all the same.

Losing two core parts of an imperious backline would be to Slot's detriment, for both stars transcend their so-called defensive roles and operate at world-renowned levels.

Liverpool could also add an extra element to the thriving midfield. Ryan Gravenberch has been in fine fettle this season but looked tired against Newcastle and needs some competition at number six. Martin Zubimendi, who is still believed to be of interest to Liverpool, could be the missing component there.

Elsewhere, though, there are one or two mainstays who could actually find themselves dislodged from their starting position. While he's been an integral part over the years, Andy Robertson may be one of them.

Why Liverpool should replace Andy Robertson

Liverpool signed Robertson from Hull City in 2017, completing a £10m transfer that was met with derision from many pockets of the Premier League.

This young and relatively unknown Scotsman was surely not the kind of player that Jurgen Klopp's project needed to propel themselves to new heights. Liverpool, it seemed, were content with mediocrity, settling back into the familiarity of passableness.

How the detractors were silenced. Robertson is one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history, conqueror of the biggest prizes and only trumped in creativity by his prodigious partner Alexander-Arnold.

Top Assists in Premier League History (Defenders) Rank Player Assists 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold 61 2. Andy Robertson 59 3. Leighton Baines 53 4. Graeme Le Saux 44 5. Antonio Valencia 39 Stats via Premier League

The thing is though, Robertson's creeping toward his 31st year and has served tirelessly within Liverpool's highly-charged system for many years, completing 316 appearances.

Described as a "Duracell Bunny" by Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott, Robertson has operated at full throttle for many years and indeed is starting to look like a lesser version of the superstar who was hailed as "the best left-back in the world" by Klopp about three years ago.

There's still a lot to like about the veteran, who ranks among the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 2% for progressive passes and the top 3% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

But then he's found himself jockeying with Kostas Tsimikas for that first-choice spot this season, Slot seemingly unsatisfied with the £160k-per-week Robertson in phases.

Though he's regarded as one of Alexander-Arnold's "closest friends" - as revealed below - the Tartan Army skipper cannot keep his place in the side over the coming years if it is going to hamper Slot's system from hitting its apex.

Liverpool need to be ruthless, and though tying Alexander-Arnold down to a lucrative new contract is crucial, so too is the good of the collective team.

Former scout Mick Brown, recently speaking to Football Insider, believes that the Reds are getting ready to focus on strengthening the left-back position in 2025, with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Antonee Robinson - who has been recently hailed as "one of the best left-backs in the world" by journalist Dougie Critchley for his exploits at Fulham - at the very top of the shopping list.

Compared to Robertson, it's perhaps fair to say that both carry greater athletic and rounded qualities at present and that Liverpool might be wise to make the bold move.

Select Premier League Left-backs (2024/25) Match Stats* Robertson Robinson Kerkez Matches (starts) 13 (12) 14 (14) 14 (14) Goals 0 0 1 Assists 0 4 2 Touches* 68.5 72.1 51.3 Pass completion 88% 82% 83% Key passes* 1.5 0.9 1.0 Dribbles completed* 0.2 (33%) 1.4 (67%) 0.5 (70%) Ball recoveries* 4.0 3.8 4.1 Tackles + interceptions* 1.7 4.6 2.5 Ground duels (won)* 1.7 (51%) 4.6 (59%) 3.0 (65%) All stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

This isn't to say that Liverpool's long-time servant needs to be sold, but a reduced role might be on the cards over the coming campaigns and this would only prove to elevate Slot's exciting system higher.

Ultimately, Liverpool still have a reliable left-back in their mix, with elite ball-playing skills and a wealth of experience besides. The Redmen need to evolve over the coming years though, and Robertson might need to be axed at some point soon.