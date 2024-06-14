Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all have just one year left on their Liverpool contracts. Nat Phillips too, though this is likely of decidedly lesser importance to FSG and Michael Edwards.

It's clear that the Reds need to bolster Arne Slot's first team this summer but the first port of call must surely be to ensure the future of some of Anfield's most important members. Losing any of that holy trinity might be detrimental in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's departure.

But others may well find themselves headed for the exit, with Luis Diaz at the front of the pack in this regard, pursued by Barcelona and transfer-listed for €75m (£63m) resultingly.

Now, though, another star looks like he might be on the way out, with interest in the wantaway Joe Gomez growing.

The latest on Joe Gomez's Liverpool future

According to The Mirror, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Gomez as Vincent Kompany seeks to revamp his squad.

The report continues that the versatile Gomez is one of Liverpool's most valued players and that efforts will be made to rebuff any intrigue, though it has emerged in recent months that the 27-year-old is considering leaving Anfield this summer.

Gomez is under contract until 2027, so if the Bundesliga giants are serious in their interest, the defender will certainly not come cheap.

Why Liverpool should sell Joe Gomez

Gomez has completed 224 appearances, placing nine assists, since signing for Liverpool from Charlton Athletic for a fee of £3.5m in 2015. He's won it all on Merseyside but perhaps this is the right time to let him search for new pastures.

Liverpool are bordering on the thin side in defence but it has been made known that signing a centre-half will be among Edwards' priorities this summer. Moreover, Conor Bradley's emergence at right-back has eased the need for Gomez's covering role there and his makeshift left-back deployment has been commendable but does call for a more suitable long-term alternative to Andy Robertson.

LFC Players Joe Gomez earns more than Rank Player Salary 1. Joe Gomez £85k-per-week 2. Konstantinos Tsimikas £75k-per-week 3. Ibrahima Konate £70k-per-week 4. Luis Diaz £55k-per-week 5. Wataru Endo £50k-per-week 6. Stefan Bajcetic £40k-per-week 6. Harvey Elliott £40k-per-week 8. Curtis Jones £15k-per-week Sourced via Capology

The fact that Gomez earns more than Diaz and Curtis Jones combined is enough to suggest that something might need shuffling in the Anfield salary list.

Sure, Jones earns a 'pittance' of £15k'per-week, which is indeed paltry when running it alongside the earnings of his first-team peers, but for Gomez to also be taking home £30k more than Diaz each week highlights another element.

But perhaps most importantly, if reports are to be believed, the England international is seeking an exit from his long-time outfit. According to the Anfield Watch, Gomez has indeed informed Liverpool bosses that he is interested in a fresh challenge and hopes the Reds would entertain any offers, should they arrive.

Well, since Kompany's Bayern are showing signs of interest, it might be worth letting the 27-year-old go. Slot will need players who are determined to fight for the badge and commit 110%.

Gomez has undoubtedly been a stalwart throughout Klopp's illustrious reign but the German is all that he has known. If he wishes to leave, FSG should seriously consider letting the £19m-rated ace go.