Wintry conditions have cast a white blanket across Merseyside, but Liverpool will be determined to be the one issuing out a chilling bite as Arne Slot's side prepare to host Manchester United in the Premier League.

First-placed Liverpool are five points clear of Arsenal with two games in hand, having been a cut above their rivals in the quest for the title this season. Few - if any - foresaw the events that have unfurled since the summer, but no one can deny the brilliance of this Reds side anymore.

Man United, in contrast, have shuffled down dire straits, sacking Erik ten Hag in November after dismal form that just couldn't be shaken. Ruben Amorim arrived having dazzled in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon but has failed to get any kind of tune out of the Red Devils so far.

United are 14th in the standings and have lost five of their past six top-flight fixtures, though they claimed an Anfield point in similar conditions last year and that is something to bear in mind for the hosts, who will be brimming with confidence nonetheless.

Liverpool team news

In his pre-match press conference, Slot was delighted to confirm that Liverpool will welcome Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate back to the matchday squad, one month after they picked up issues during the comfortable Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

It's unlikely that either will start, meaning Jarell Quansah will partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence, with Joe Gomez sidelined for the foreseeable.

Further up the field, Dominik Szoboszlai has served a one-match suspension and will hope to claim Curtis Jones' starting berth, while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota will be pushing to start up top. However, they shouldn't get them with Luis Diaz in such fine fettle at number nine.

He's not going to be playing on the left, in any case, for Cody Gakpo will reprise his role and potentially be the difference-maker against the club that flirted with his prized signature back in 2022.

Cody Gakpo could terrorise Man Utd

Liverpool signed Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 after his heroics at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though Man United certainly felt that they were honing in on the Dutchman only days before.

Gakpo arrived at Liverpool during a tumultuous time but showed flashes of quality during that first under Jurgen Klopp, notably bagging twice during the Reds' 7-0 romping over Ten Hag's beleaguered unit.

He's been a different beast within this new Liverpool set-up, however, and might be the secret star as United seek to prevent Mohamed Salah from hitting his stride.

This is easier said than done, with the Egypt star having posted 20 goals and 17 assists across 26 matches for Liverpool this season. He also feasts upon his biggest rivals each term.

Conversely, Gakpo hasn't scored or assisted in any of his past three fixtures against United, albeit starting each one from the bench.

He'll have a point to prove and the means to enforce it. Gakpo has been a keen-edged attacking threat in his own right of late, scoring five goals from his past eight starts in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah's Most-assisted LFC Teammates Rank Player Assists 1. Sadio Mane 17 2. Roberto Firmino 14 3. Cody Gakpo 9 4. Luis Diaz 6 4= Diogo Jota 6 Sourced via LFC

It's remarkable that Gakpo ranks third on Salah's all-time assist list at Liverpool, bespeaking the innate connection the pairing have as they operate on alternate flanks.

Man United won't know what hit them, and travelling fans might just be left rueing their missed opportunity once again as the Slot machine drives even further forward.