With Trent Alexander-Arnold still on course to leave as a free agent in the summer, Arne Slot has now been convinced that one La Liga star is good enough to replace the Anfield legend.

Liverpool transfer news

On the pitch, Slot's start has created history. Liverpool couldn't have asked for a better start even if the Dutchman himself will be quick to remind everyone about that one defeat against Nottingham Forest. A perfectionist, the new Reds boss would have been satisfied by yet another clean sheet as his side defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 to make it three from three in the Champions League.

Away from the action, however, things aren't so smooth sailing. As things stand, Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all set to depart as free agents at the end of the season, with Liverpool desperately looking to negotiate fresh deals for all three. It's reached a point that those at Anfield simply must have an emergency plan in place though, which has seen them turn their attention towards La Liga.

According to reports in Spain, Slot has now been convinced by Oscar Mingueza and Liverpool are plotting a move to trigger the right-back's reported €20m (£17m) release clause in 2025.

Now 25 years old, Mingueza has enjoyed an excellent start to the La Liga campaign at Celta Vigo, scoring twice and assisting a further five times in just nine games. If there are concerns that Liverpool would be unable to replace Alexander-Arnold's attacking output, then those numbers quickly put those concerns to rest.

"Powerful" Mingueza represents bargain Trent replacement

Replacing Alexander-Arnold is a near-impossible job and one that Liverpool will hope to avoid come the end of the campaign, but Mingueza should be high on the list of candidates to do exactly that should the Reds have no choice. The La Masia graduate found his feet at Celta Vigo and has now put himself back in contention to reach the top in fine fashion.

Even earning his first call-up to Spain's national team in recent months, Mingueza was the centre of Neal Gardner's praise back in August. The Spanish football expert described the right-back as a "powerful carrier and progressive passer".

Whilst Liverpool could be in a state of panic next summer, it's Mingueza who may well bring the calm amongst a free agent storm to hand Barcelona plenty of regret and leave Celta Vigo without one of their best players down the right-hand side.