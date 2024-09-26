With Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool contract coming to an end next summer, Arne Slot has reportedly been convinced by the Reds' recruitment team that one player is capable of replacing the Dutchman.

Liverpool transfer news

As things stand, it's set to be panic stations around Anfield this time next summer, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all on course to leave the club as free agents. And whilst that could still change, contract talks are seemingly yet to take place with any of their star men, potentially leaving Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to frantically search for replacements.

Alexander-Arnold recently spoke about his future, choosing to remain coy. He said via Fabrizio Romano: "I've been at Liverpool for 20 years now. I've signed four or five contract extensions and none of them have been said in public. This one won't be either."

With Real Madrid sniffing around, however, Liverpool will certainly be sweating over the right-back's future, given just how irreplaceable he is. When it comes to Van Dijk, meanwhile, there will undoubtedly be the same concerns regarding his new deal, though it seems like the Reds have more of a plan in place in the Dutchman's case.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool's recruitment team have now convinced Slot that Marc Guehi can replace Van Dijk at Anfield just months after the former Feyenoord boss was of the belief that the Crystal Palace defender was not at that level.

Given a resounding endorsement by Edwards, Hughes and Co, Guehi may yet find himself on his way to Anfield next summer just one year on from Newcastle United's persistent attempt to secure his signature before ultimately failing to agree a deal with Crystal Palace.

Earning a reported £50,000-a-week at Selhurst Park, Guehi wouldn't disrupt Liverpool's wage bill and represents a solid option to turn towards when it comes to boosting Slot's backline.

"Great" Guehi could be handed impossible Liverpool role

Like in the case of Alexander-Arnold, anyone who attempted to step into the role of Van Dijk at Anfield would be replacing the irreplaceable. But Guehi's attempt would at least be one to watch. His recent rise saw him thrown into the deep end at Euro 2024, before he arguably became England's most consistent player at the tournament as they lost out to Spain in the final.

It was a tournament which saw the Palace star earn plenty of deserved praise, including from centre-back partner John Stones, who told BBC Radio 5 Live via The Metro: "So good, so good. For him to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football before or these kind of games, all kinds of different emotions that come with it that you’ve never experienced before. He’s handled [it] so well, his performances have been great.

"I said to him when we’re in this, or whoever’s playing or whoever I’m playing with, I’m your right arm, you are my left. We do this together. I’ve got your back and he’s bought into that so well."

Replacing Van Dijk would be his toughest job yet, but Liverpool's recruitment team and now reportedly Slot believe that Guehi is more than capable of doing just that.