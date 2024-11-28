Seeking reinforcements despite sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, Arne Slot now reportedly wants Liverpool to prioritise the signing of a Barcelona star who could complete his midfield once and for all.

Liverpool transfer news

On the pitch, it's difficult to have any complaints about this Liverpool side. They have been near-perfect and have somehow seamlessly transitioned into life under Slot after so many successful years under Jurgen Klopp. Ask Manchester United and they'll tell you that replacing a managerial legend should not be that easy. But for doing just that, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes deserve great credit.

Related Liverpool's 9 best European nights - ranked Liverpool have had plenty of wonderful European nights over the years, and can add another one ahead of their clash with Real Madrid.

Whilst they'll be applauded for that decision, however, they could be at the centre of criticism if Liverpool lose Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in free deals at the end of the season, especially after Salah's recent contract admission. The ball, in the case of the Egyptian at least, is seemingly in Liverpool's court.

Of course, if all three players do depart then those at Anfield should have plenty of budget to use, with Slot already reportedly identifying one of his top targets ahead of 2025.

According to reports in Spain, Slot now wants Liverpool to prioritise signing Frenkie de Jong in 2025 as he looks to complete his midfield and form a Dutch connection between Ryan Gravenberch and the Barcelona star at the heart of his midfield.

The update adds that Liverpool 'see him as a key player to reinforce their midfield' and that 'De Jong's versatility and ability to manage the pace of the game make him a priority target for Slot'.

"Great" De Jong would complete Slot's midfield

The noticeable difference between Slot and Klopp is that the new Liverpool manager asks his side to play with more control, more patience and less risk than Klopp, who became famous for his heavy metal style of football. The German focused on squeezing teams into submission, whilst Slot is happy to defeat sides in a more cut-throat, albeit perhaps less exciting, manner.

With that said, a midfield three of Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and De Jong may well be the Dutchman's dream trio at the heart of his Liverpool side. The three conductors would undoubtedly create the latest Anfield masterpiece.

League stats P90 24/25 (via FBref) Ryan Gravenberch Alexis Mac Allister Frenkie de Jong Progressive Carries 2.25 1.22 2.35 Progressive Passes 5.67 5.44 8.24 Ball Recoveries 5.67 5.44 1.18 Minutes 1,079 806 151

All three players, as the stats show, thrive in possession whilst Mac Allister and Gravenberch have also managed to reach impressive numbers off the ball compared to De Jong.

The £304,000-a-week man has received plenty of praise during his time at Barcelona, including from former manager Xavi who described him as "great" during the 2021/22 season.