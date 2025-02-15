Let's take it back to August - when Liverpool held off a spirited Ipswich Town side to claim a 2-0 victory on the road and start the Arne Slot era on strong footing.

Liverpool oozed quality and slickness after the interval but were stodgy and incoherent over the first 45. For Anfield's new tactical warden, the jury was still out.

But Liverpool have thrived, confidently in pole position to win the Premier League for the first time since 2019/20 (Jurgen Klopp's lone triumph), having also reached the last 16 of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup final, set for mid-March against dangerous Newcastle United.