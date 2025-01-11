Football's a funny business. Liverpool entered the January transfer window reciting the usual mantra: Arne Slot's squad is talented and deep and capable, FSG would only act if that perfect market opportunity arose.

Well, it has. Though the club's most pressing concerns in terms of transfer dealings are spread across the backline, Liverpool are ready to pounce and sign one of Europe's most talented left-wingers, for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may be on the move this month.

Liverpool's January transfer plans

On Thursday, it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain are seeking to sign Kvaratskhelia from Napoli this winter and that the Georgian is open to leaving the first-placed Serie A side.

Napoli are looking to bank €80m (£68m) for their prized forward, and despite this, Liverpool have made their interest known and are weighing up a stunning hijack, as per The Athletic.

The Premier League leaders are already well stocked up top, but this could be an opportunity too good to pass - as well as hinting at Darwin Nunez or Federico Chiesa's potential sale, both having been linked with exits.

Kvaratskhelia would be an incredible addition, but Cody Gakpo's recent form does give rise to the notion that the 23-year-old might not even earn a starting role from the offing.

Slot has hit gold on Cody Gakpo

Gakpo, 26, is playing the best football of his Liverpool career under Slot's leadership, turning into one of Liverpool's biggest goal threats and forging a neat connection with Mohamed Salah, who has assisted the 26-year-old nine times already, the third-highest total in the Egyptian's Reds career.

It's all worked out quite well. Gakpo spent the early months of the campaign battling with Luis Diaz for the left wing spot in the Premier League but has now made it his own with the Colombian's multi-faceted skills serving him well in a kind of makeshift, Firmino-esque focal role.

Liverpool flattered to deceive against Tottenham last time out but you can't argue against Gakpo's role in the overall success this year, especially when noting that he has sharpened an already keen attacking edge to a piercing point.

Cody Gakpo - Liverpool Stats by Season (all comps) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists G/A Rate 24/25 29 (18) 12 4 0.55 23/24 53 (32) 16 6 0.42 22/23 26 (22) 7 3 0.38 Stats via Transfermarkt

One of the most important points of improvement this term has been through Slot's (correct) assessment that Gakpo is at his fearsome best when deployed on the left flank, owing to his precision finishing and expert inswinging ability on the ball.

All 18 of the Dutchman's starting berths have been handed on the left flank this season, and he's beginning to show why there was such a furore across the globe when he starred at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, alerting Liverpool to his skills.

The £68m-rated Kvaratskhelia would be a credit to Liverpool's frontline, perhaps even a necessary signing if one of Nunez or Chiesa is to be sold this year, but Gakpo is thriving right now, with his quality too great to see him relegated to a lesser role.

In fact, as per CIES Football Observatory, the Netherlands international - who The Athletic's Carl Anka has labelled a "superstar" - is currently valued at £91m, a higher valuation by the club's current top target of some £23m.

Slot has hit the jackpot with this one. A new addition up front would be fantastic to propel Liverpool toward success this season, but if FSG fail, they are in good hands with Gakpo in the mix - and thriving.