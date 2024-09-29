Liverpool shuffle into first place. Pole position. The summit of the Premier League. Oh, sure, it's only matchweek six, but the Arne Slot revolution continues.

It was the first half. Wolverhampton Wanderers had had the better of the chances at Molineux. Liverpool were being held. But they were also scrambling in defence. It was getting tedious - and a tad concerning. Liverpool were separate and stilted, and Slot cut a frustrated figure.

Then it changed. Diogo Jota found space on the left and posted a first-class delivery into the area, and Ibrahima Konate hurled himself forward. It was fast. Furious. Fierce. Timid threat turned goalscoring ferocity. Kinetic energy channelled toward explosive connection. Liverpool were ahead.

Slot has refashioned Liverpool into an outfit of steel and defensive strength. Only, that newfound solidity was questioned after Konate failed to make a clearance and Alisson Becker, returning to the starting line-up, failed to scoop it up. Miscommunication, but it wasn't fatal, for Mohamed Salah converted from the spot just after the hour mark to restore Liverpool's lead, which they held.

This was not a performance promoting Slot's watchword: control. It was messy and pinball-like at times, but the Reds will just be happy to have scored a major victory to ascend to first place. Not everyone caught the eye, to be sure, with Dominik Szoboszlai failing to produce the desired display from number ten.

Dominik Szoboszlai's performance vs Wolves

Szoboszlai moved to Liverpool in June 2023, part of Jurgen Klopp's final transfer tinkering as he reshaped his malfunctioning midfield with upgraded parts. RB Leipzig heralded the Hungarian in Germany and he joined after his £60m release clause was activated.

He's had his ups and he's had his downs for the Merseysiders, but there was general positivity regarding his positional role following Slot's appointment, for he is now performing in a more natural position than that of the deep-lying engine placement under Jurgen Klopp.

He has, however, much to improve upon. The 23-year-old needs to add goals to his game and wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring in the opening half after firing straight at Sam Johnstone after a delightful delivery from Jota.

GOAL actually handed Szoboszlai a 4/10 match rating and wrote that he 'didn't look up to it at all', having also failed to really influence the Reds' attack after failing to make a single key pass, tackle or interception, also failing to complete his one attempted dribble, as per Sofascore.

He will have better days, and the same can certainly be said for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was far from his usual imperious standard.

Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to impress

Alexander-Arnold is one of Europe's foremost creators. A technician. Maverick. Maestro. Pick your superlative, it's sure to have been ascribed to this wonderful footballer's skillset.

As per FBref, the Liverpool vice-captain ranks among the top 14% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 4% for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, passes attempted and progressive passes and the top 12% for interceptions per 90.

That typical fizz and sparkle wasn't quite on show at Molineux. Alexander-Arnold is invariably a creative threat but he was forced into several defensive interventions against the hosts, who sought to break on the counter several times.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Stats vs Wolves Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 76 Shots (on target) 2 (1) Accurate passes 39/54 (72%) Key passes 1 Possession lost 23x Dribbles (completed) 2 (0) Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Ground duels (won) 6 (2) Yellow card 1 Stats via Sofascore

Alexander-Arnold is never one to finish a contest with the same crisp pass completion as Ryan Gravenberch, for example, but he is usually more effective with his distribution. He failed to beat the first man with a couple of corners and saw several whipped deliveries meet the noggin of one Old Gold titan or another.

GOAL weren't quite as scathing as they had been for Szoboszlai, but Alexander-Arnold will not be happy with his 5/10 score, with the publication commenting: 'Below his best as he cut his frustrated figure at times. Booked early for kicking the ball away, though did make a couple of strong defensive interventions.'

It was a game of moments, and Liverpool proved their credentials as title challengers by claiming another hard-fought victory and advancing the Slot machine further forward.

Winning is woven into the fabric of this club, Klopp made sure of that. Slot, now, must ensure that Liverpool make more headway in the Premier League and push Manchester City, Arsenal and whoever else might rise to challenge for the throne.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai will need to do better going forward, but it's a testament to their quality that Liverpool still found a way to win.