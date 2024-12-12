Girona were beaten on Tuesday night. It wasn't vintage, but then Liverpool have oft chugged through matches in a gear not thrust to its max this term.

Ah well. Not the end of the world. After all, the victory in Spain has extended Liverpool's perfect record in the Champions League group phase and bypassed a pesky additional knockout round.

And that's only in Europe. Such is Arne Slot's brilliance that rivals chortle at supposedly 'middling' performances in the Premier League. Oh sure, Liverpool aren't blowing teams away like a winter gale through fallen autumn leaves, not every week, but the Reds perch in first place with the midpoint drawing near, four points clear and with a game in hand at that.

There is always room for improvement, and Slot's discontent after his side stumbled through their midweek match was patent: the Dutch coach wants perfection, and despite the remarkable results, he's far from satisfied.

Such is Slot's brilliance, and his faculty for elite success down Anfield Road over many, many years. He will be desperate to add his own flair to the squad though, especially after a quiet summer transfer window, and is sure to be looking at number nine.

A change at number nine

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool in a deal that could rise to a club-record £85m in 2022, having previously completed a prolific season with Benfica that saw him score twice against Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders.

Where to begin? We could discuss ad nauseam the wastefulness, the erratic on-pitch personality that leaves observers squeezing their eyes shut in frustration. We could talk all day. Three goals in his last 30 appearances for the club, one in his past ten.

There's a wonderful player in there, and we are treated to flashes. Thing is, though, Liverpool have lost something in Bobby Firmino that Nunez has struggled to return to the Liverpool side - and that's not to his detriment.

Firmino was an unforgettable and unique talent, silky-smooth and deftly intelligent, all balletic motions and flicked passes. 'Defensive striker', they called him, but Firmino was the lifeblood, made it all tick. Moulded Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane into world-beating superstars.

Take a look at Firmino's final Premier League campaign when compared against Nunez's current term in the English top flight. Not convincing. Nunez is now 25 and in his third year with the club.

Premier League Stats: Roberto Firmino (22/23) vs Darwin Nunez (24/25) Match Stats (per 90) Firmino (22/23) Nunez (24/25) Goals scored 0.82 0.29 Assists 0.30 0.14 Shots taken 2.89 2.31 Shot-creating actions 3.41 2.31 Passes attempted 42.00 16.15 Progressive passes 5.79 1.88 Progressive carries 1.19 1.73 Successful take-ons 0.96 0.87 Ball recoveries 4.75 3.17 Tackles + interceptions 1.78 2.16 Stats via FBref

He's likeable, tenacious and delightful on his day, but such days are found within a stream of inconsistency and Slot, already shown himself ruthless, will surely move for a new striker in 2025, should things fail to improve.

Liverpool looking at Nunez upgrade

Concrete rumours are in short supply at this stage of the season, especially with Richard Hughes and FSG focused on resolving the overhanging contract conundrums.

Even so, glances will be cast at the future market, and according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Liverpool are preparing to open talks with Brighton & Hove Albion for their rising star Joao Pedro.

Joao Pedro, 23, has been in excellent form for the high-flying Seagulls this season, and Slot is believed to personally have advocated for his potential role at the front of the ship.

As per Spanish sources, Arsenal are also interested and are getting ready to launch a €65m (£54m) bid for the Brazilian, so Liverpool will need to open talks swiftly in the new year.

What Joao Pedro would bring to Liverpool

In June 2023, Joao Pedro signed for Brighton in a club-record £30m move, having made his name for Watford and excelled in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.

While he's still young, the versatile forward has plenty of quality and would certainly stand a good chance of making a positive impression in Slot's Liverpool side.

Last season, in his debut campaign on the South Coast, he posted 20 goals across 40 matches, translating and building upon that form over the past several months, scoring four goals and assisting three more over nine Premier League fixtures in Hurzeler's system.

Joao Pedro: Career Stats by Club Club Apps Goals Assists Watford 109 24 8 Brighton 49 24 6 Fluminense 36 10 2 Brazil 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 5 foot 11 star is dynamic and athletically skilled, and in the Premier League this season, he ranks among the top 5% of positional peers for goals scored and the top 9% for assists, as per FBref, far outstripping Liverpool's centre-forward, Nunez.

In fact, given his positional flexibility, nifty movements and high-pressing intensity, he could even emulate his countryman, Firmino, and serve as the connecting force in Slot's frontline.

He's no Bobby, but Joao Pedro has been hailed for his "really magical" style on the grass by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard, with his glittering qualities sure to bridge that gap and deepen the fluidity of Liverpool's thriving frontline, bringing a shape goal threat too.

Liverpool have an embarrassment of offensive riches, for sure, but it's hard to claim that Nunez is offering the most that could be made from the number nine spot. The Uruguayan must surely realise that he is running on borrowed time at the moment and that he will be ousted if things fail to improve.

Joao Pedro is demonstrably clinical in the Premier League, with a multi-faceted skillset that might just see him become the latest superstar in the making at Liverpool.

They need to get this one done.