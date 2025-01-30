Liverpool lost in the Champions League for the first time under Arne Slot as they were beaten 3-2 by Dutch side PSV in the last game of the league phase.

The Reds put out a relatively makeshift side, without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Mohamed Salah, and were narrowly beaten by the Eredivisie giants.

Slot can now turn his attention back to the Premier League and the race for the title, before the knockout stages of the Champions League, as well as the January transfer window.

The market slams shut next Monday and Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a player from one of their top-flight rivals, although it is one that is more likely to happen in the summer.

Liverpool eyeing summer swoop for Premier League star

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League leaders are one of a number of clubs lining up a summer swoop for Brentford sensation Bryan Mbeumo.

The report claims that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United all have a concrete interest in the Cameroon international, who has caught the eye in England this season.

It states that the Bees winger is currently due to be out of contract in the summer of 2026 and that his club could be forced to consider a sale at the end of this season if he does not put pen to paper on an extension by then.

If Liverpool do win the race for the left-footed marksman, who is reportedly valued at up to £60m, then Slot could secure his own version of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who stepped into the spotlight on Wednesday night.

Why Mbeumo could be Slot's own Rogers

The Villans second striker scored a hat-trick, all from open play, against Celtic in the Champions League, whilst playing in the hole behind Ollie Watkins.

Rogers, who made his England debut earlier this season, is a versatile and dynamic forward who plays through the middle or out wide and contributes with goals and assists, just like Mbeumo.

Per FBref, the Villa star is one of the most similar players to the Brentford ace, based on their statistics throughout the Premier League season so far. The chart above shows that they spike in similar areas, but Mbeumo is far more productive as an attacking threat per 90.

The Bees winger, who was once described as "unplayable" by Thomas Frank, has played 74 matches as a second striker or centre-forward in his career, whilst right-wing is his usual role, and this shows that he can operate in similar areas to Rogers.

24/25 Premier League Morgan Rogers Bryan Mbeumo Appearances 22 23 xG 3.72 7.67 Goals 6 14 Big chances created 8 10 Assists 4 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Mbeumo has been far more productive in the final third with a whopping 24 goals and 'big chances' created combined in 23 matches.

The Cameroon international has been a star in the Premier League and could come in during the summer window as Slot's own version of Morgan Rogers, whilst also being an even bigger talent than the English sensation.