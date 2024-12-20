Liverpool have had a world-class strikeforce for the best part of a decade, but a common theme throughout has been the absence of an out-and-out midfield playmaker.

Oh sure, Phil Coutinho made a mockery of the Premier League during that snapshot period in 2017 when he sat behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, but then he forced his way out to Barcelona for a staggering £142m fee at that season's midpoint, proving to be a watershed moment.

Philippe Coutinho: PL Stats 17/18 Match Stats # Matches (starts) 14 (13) Goals 7 Assists 6 Pass completion 79% Key passes* 2.9 Dribbles* 2.8 Tackles* 1.2 Total duels won* 5.6 Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Presently, Harvey Elliott pushes for a greater role in Slot's squad, while the tireless Dominik Szoboszlai starts most weeks, but then he's not really a playmaker, in the truest sense of the word.

Jurgen Klopp's long reign was charged by a workhorse midfield, with the full-backs overlapping to create from wide and the aforementioned front three working in a beautiful tandem to dismantle defences.

But Slot is not Klopp, and while his system bears a certain semblance to his predecessor, some differences speak of the inclusion of a skilful playmaker from the middle, tasked with the express purpose of creating and influencing in the centre, adding a dimension to this already many-layered Liverpool side.

Liverpool eyeing another forward

This talk of a new dynamic ten is all down to surfacing reports that Liverpool have a vested interest in Lyon's Rayan Cherki, who has been in dazzling form for the Ligue 1 side this season.

It feels very FSG to be pushing to add another talented forward to Liverpool's chock-full ranks when other areas of the field clearly demand attention, but then who can blame them when Cherki is available for such a nominal fee?

As per French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool are pushing to sign Cherki, 21, in a stunning January transfer. The talented Frenchman is contracted until June 2026 and thus could be available for just €30m (£25m).

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested and there might be a certain allure to staying in your homeland with the division's dominant outfit, but Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe right now and playing within such a thriving attack could hold sway.

Sky Germany have previously revealed that a winter transfer cannot be ruled out, and so Liverpool may now be impelled to act on their intrigue and prevent any rivals from claiming one of the great young playmakers of the generation.

What Rayan Cherki would bring to Liverpool

Liverpool's attack is chock-full indeed, and there's a sold ring of truth behind arguments that transfer energy is better directed elsewhere, with the sole signing of the summer being the £12.5m arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, whose impact has been minimal.

But Cherki wouldn't quite fit into this bracket, instead veiled by a roving occupation that would see him work between the lines, flitting between attacking midfield and the wide area typically covered by Salah. He is not, however, the same as the Egyptian.

Lyon haven't been brilliant this term but Cherki has been in fine fettle, posting five goals and seven assists across 17 matches in all competitions. However, it's not really his output that earns him his stripes, but rather his quick-footed, skilful flair.

In fact, ex-Chelsea star Frank Lebouef has already hailed the prospect as "one of the best players already on earth" when talking about the player's tricks and skills, and given that he's stylistically similar to Cole Palmer, there's perhaps something in that comment.

Palmer is a playmaker at his core, but then the Chelsea superstar has been transcendental in his performances and can't really be defined through his positioning.

Only 22, Palmer is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best players and has notched 57 goal contributions from 63 matches since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea in a £42.5m move.

An attacking midfielder with the artistic license to do what he wants, something those select few world-beaters are granted across the globe, Palmer is the Premier League's poster boy, and Liverpool could now secure their own version in Cherki, with data-driven site FBref recording the pairing as statistically comparable players.

Cole Palmer vs Rayan Cherki (past 365 days) Stats (per 90) Palmer Cherki Goals 0.80 0.31 Assists 0.56 0.62 Shot-creating actions 5.91 7.28 Progressive passes 6.44 8.67 Progressive carries 3.86 4.80 Successful take-ons 1.66 4.39 Ball recoveries 3.27 5.37 Stats via FBref

It bears testament to Cherki's athleticism and constancy in regard to his ball-playing output that he outstrips Palmer across a range of relevant metrics. Of course, he doesn't have the same impudent disregard for goalkeepers quite yet, but keep working, keep working.

It bodes well for Cherki's chances of succeeding in Slot's Liverpool team though, for the Dutch tactician demands hard work and commitment to the cause, and the French ace is demonstrating qualities that seem tailor-made for that style.

Whether the midfielder slash right winger would be fit for purpose as Salah's long-term successor is open to question at this point, but Liverpool would be wise to forge ahead and clinch his signature before other suitors steal ahead.

Who knows, perhaps Slot will fashion his own Palmer-type sensation from the mercurial talent.