Slovenia is a small but dynamic nation that has produced talent that shines both nationally and globally, leaving a lasting impression on its home country. Despite having a small population, they have produced football players who have thrived in elite European leagues and international competitions, taking Slovenian football to new heights.

Since separating from Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, they have twice qualified for the FIFA World Cup and twice for the UEFA European Championship, although they have never advanced past the group stage in a major competition.

Slovenia defeated Algeria 1-0 at the 2010 World Cup to record their first, and thus far, only victory in a major competition. However, they have produced several impressive results, including a 1-0 victory over Italy in a 2006 World Cup qualifier, which was the only loss Italy suffered throughout that World Cup campaign.

With that, here is the list of who we believe are the ten greatest Slovenian footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Branko Oblak 1965-1985 2 Jan Oblak 2009-present 3 Darko Milanič 1986-2000 4 Samir Handanović 2003-2023 5 Zlatko Zahovic 1989-2009 6 Milivoje Novaković 1999-2017 7 Robert Koren 1996-2017 8 Džoni Novak 1988-2003 9 Josip Iličić 2007-present 10 Boštjan Cesar 2000-2020

10 Boštjan Cesar

2000-2020

Boštjan Cesar is well-known for his position as a central defender. Cesar has received recognition throughout his career for his commanding physical presence on the field, which was helped by his towering height.

After starting his professional career in Slovenia with NK Olimpija Ljubljana, Cesar went on to play for teams in some of the major divisions in Europe. One of his teams was Dinamo Zagreb, where he achieved great success, winning the Croatian First League. After that, Cesar relocated to the Italian Serie A and spent several years playing for Chievo Verona, eventually rising to be one of the team's main players and a favourite among the supporters because of his dedication and on-field exploits.

The 41-year-old is the most-capped player for Slovenia, having accrued 101. He featured in the 2010 World Cup and captained the Slovenian side at times throughout his career.

9 Josip Iličić

2007-present

Josip Iličić is renowned for his technical prowess, adaptability and remarkable ability to score goals from midfield positions.

The peak of his club career came with Atalanta in Serie A, when he played a crucial role in the team's domestic and European success. Iličić demonstrated his capacity to compete on the greatest stages at Atalanta with his exploits in the Champions League, especially his incredible four-goal performance against Valencia in the 2019/20 season.

During his time at Atalanta, he scored 60 goals and laid on 46 assists, which has helped his overall career tally reach 150 goals and 94 assists.

Appearing 80 times for the Slovenian national team, he also won Slovenian Footballer of the Year in 2019.

8 Džoni Novak

1988-2003

Džoni Novak is praised for his technical prowess, adaptability and a capacity to impact the game from a variety of places on the field.

His stints as a player in France and Germany were the high points of his club career, showcasing his ability to compete at the top levels of European football. Operating as a left-midfielder and at left-back for the majority of his career, he managed to produce seven goals and laid on 17 assists, as well as becoming a Greek and Slovenian league champion.

He appeared at Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup for Slovenia, making 74 appearances for his country.

7 Robert Koren

1996-2017

Robert Koren is highly regarded for his leadership abilities, remarkable midfield intellect, and scoring prowess.

His best club stint was at Hull City, where he helped the Tigers return to the Premier League in 2013, scoring and assisting 50 goals in his time up north.

The 42-year-old received 62 caps for the Slovenian national team, with some of them coming during the 2010 World Cup. His influence for his country was rewarded when he was handed the captain's armband.

6 Milivoje Novaković

1999-2017

Milivoje Novaković is a name that quickly rose to fame in Slovenia, with his goalscoring abilities catching the eyes of many.

The pinnacle of Novaković's club career was his tenure at FC Köln in the German Bundesliga, where he made a name for himself with his clinical finishing, aerial skill and ability to hold up play. He scored 82 goals and assisted 25 in 176 appearances.

He's also the second-highest goalscorer for his country, with 32 goals to his name in just 80 appearances.

5 Zlatko Zahovic

1989-2009

Explosive forward Zlatko Zahovic significantly impacted the club and the international scene during his playing career. Zahovic made 248 appearances at club level, contributing 71 goals and 35 assists. As well as this, he won nine trophies in stints at FC Porto, Benfica, Olympiacos and Partizan Belgrade, becoming one of the most decorated players in Slovenian history.

Zahovic currently holds the record for the most goals for Slovenia with 35. He also appeared at the 2002 World Cup and scored three goals at Euro 2000.

4 Samir Handanović

2003-2023

Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanović has had a distinguished career, having made significant contributions at club and international level.

With 719 appearances to his name, Handanović established himself as one of Serie A's most dependable and steady goalkeepers, particularly with Inter. His quick reflexes, command of the penalty area and superb shot-stopping abilities have been crucial to Inter's defensive prowess and have helped them win several league and cup titles.

Regarding the international arena, Handanović amassed 81 caps for Slovenia. He took part in the 2010 FIFA World Cup where Slovenia performed admirably but narrowly failed to advance from the group stage. Handanovic also won three Slovenian Player of the Year awards during his career.

3 Darko Milanič

1986-2000

The multi-decade career of Darko Milanič is characterised by accomplishments as a player and manager. He was a reliable defender, mostly for the Slovenian national team and Sturm Graz in Austria. It's safe to say he became a significant figure in Sturm Graz's history in the late 1990s and early 2000s by winning numerous Austrian Bundesliga titles and Austrian Cups.

Milanič represented Slovenia in competitions such as the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2000, earning 45 caps for the national team. They don't make many like him, with his leadership and defensive solidity making him the first name on the teamsheet for a number of years for Slovenia.

In England, he is perhaps most noted for briefly being the Leeds United manager, with Milanic lasting just over a month at Elland Road.

2 Jan Oblak

2009-present

Jan Oblak has made a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, especially because of his incredible achievements with Atlético Madrid. Since joining Atletico in 2014, Oblak has established himself as a key member, with his exceptional shot-stopping ability, dominant presence in the penalty area and adeptness in one-on-one scenarios, helping the Spanish club achieve great success.

Oblak has kept over 200 clean sheets in his time in the Spanish capital, which has been essential to the team's accomplishments, including the La Liga title in 2020/21, the Europa League in 2017/18, and Los Rojiblancos' run to the Champions League final in 2016.

Ahead of the summer's European Championship, Oblak has 62 caps and has been an important member of the Slovenian national team. Highlights of his international career have included his participation in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers, with Oblak set for his first major international tournament in June. He has also won the Slovenian Player of the Year award four times.

1 Branko Oblak

1965-1985

Branko Oblak (not related to Jan) is a legendary football player who represents a generation of players with exceptional skill and vision on the pitch.

During his club career, he made a significant impact at Schalke 04, Bayern Munich, Hajduk Split and Olimpija Ljubljana. He enhanced his legacy with Bayern Munich in the mid-1970s when he helped the team win the Bundesliga in 1980.

Oblak also competed in significant competitions such as the Euro 1976 and the 1974 World Cup, earning 46 caps as one of few Slovenians of that generation to turn out for Yugoslavia.