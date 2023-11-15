EA FC 24 is the latest footballing video game to be released as the follow-on from the infamous FIFA franchise.

Including a number of players plying their trade in Major League Soccer, Football FanCast runs you through the 15 smallest male players available to be used in the game, according to Futbin.

The 15 Tallest Players on EA FC 24

15 Lameck Banda (Lecce)

Height: 5ft 4 inches

Lameck Banda gets this list kicked off, a Zambian winger who plays his football in the Serie A.

The Lecce player is 5ft 4, has 89 pace and is a 70-rated silver card.

14 Mats Kohlert (FC Heerenveen)

Height: 5ft 4 inches

Mats Kohlert of FC Heerenveen comes in at the same height as Banda.

The German’s original position is at LB but he can be changed into either a LWB or a LM.

13 Pranjal Bhumij (Mumbai City FC)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

Dropping down from 5ft 4 to 5ft 3 with one of three consecutive Indian players.

Pranjal Bhumij is a right-winger who plays for Mumbai City and is a bronze card in the game.

12 Fardin Ali Molla (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

One rating higher than Bhumij at 51 is Fardin Ali Molla.

He is a CF who can also be used as a ST and the best stat on his card is his 68 pace.

11 Boris Singh (FC Goa)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

Boris Singh continues the 5ft 3 trend and is the final of the Indian players, his club being FC Goa.

His 4-star weak foot is a standout feature and, he can play LW, RW, RM and even RB too.

10 Jordhy Thompson (Colo-Colo)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

This list is taking us on a tour of the world with the next destination being Santiago, Chile.

Jordhy Thompson is the player and Colo-Colo is the club, he is just 19 and graduated from the academy into the first-team in 2021.

9 Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

North America is the fourth continent to be ticked off and the club in question are FC Cincinnati, who were recently crowned as the Supporters’ Shield champions.

Luciano Acosta has been a stalwart for them since arriving in Ohio and he even has a trailblazer card to show for it in the game. His standard card meanwhile is a 77-rated gold with 5-star skill moves and a 3-star weak foot.

8 Steven Sserwadda (Red Bulls)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

Remaining in Major League Soccer and like a lot of the players on this list, Steven Sserwadda is also 5ft 3.

The New York Red Bulls midfielder from Uganda is just 21 and so still has further growth to come in his career on the field.

7 Rikelmi (RWD Molenbeek)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

Returning to Europe now with Rikelmi, who plays his football for Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

The Brazilian winger has 3-star skill moves and a 3-star weak foot which is very handy but his overall is 61, making him a bronze card.

6 Alan Mino (Belgrano)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

Alan Mino is next up and he has the same skill moves and weak foot ability on EAFC as Rikelmi.

He plays for Belgrano in his home country of Argentina and 71 short passing is one of his better statistics.

5 Vladimir Hernandez (Junior)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

Colombian Vladimir Hernandez has a very impressive 88 agility to accompany his 79 sprint speed and acceleration.

On top of this, he is particularly versatile with the ability to play at RM, LM, LW, and CAM.

4 Maxi Morales (New York City FC)

Height: 5ft 3 inches

The final player on this list at 5ft 3 takes us back to the United States with New York City FC.

Maxi Morales has been a monumental player for that franchise, helping them to MLS Cup glory in 2021 and then winning the Campeones Cup the following year as well. He is one of the better players on this list, with a gold card rated 75.

3 Josh Nisbet (Central Coast)

Height: 5ft 2 inches

The podium finishes begin with Josh Nisbet, the first and last player to be 5ft 2 on this year’s EA FC game.

Nisbet plays in the midfield for Central Coast Mariners and has an overall rating of 66.

2 Braian Oyola (Delfin SC)

Height: 5ft 1 inches

These final two players are both 5ft 1, the first being Braian Oyola.

Oyola is an Argentinian winger who is described as short and lean with 71 dribbling and 74 sprint speed being his standout stats.

1 Nahuel Barrios (San Lorenzo)

Height: 5ft 1 inches

San Lorenzo’s Nahuel Barrios is officially the shortest male player on the first-ever EA FC game.

He is an explosive player with 92 acceleration, 83 sprint speed and 80 dribbling- Barrios also has 4-star skill moves and can play out wide or centrally.