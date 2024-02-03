It's crunch time for Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners taking on rivals Liverpool in what could prove to be a pivotal showdown in the Premier League title race, with just five points currently separating the two sides in third and first, respectively.

While imperious champions Manchester City are also firmly in the mix and with a game in hand on the two teams either side of them, a win tomorrow would help to lay down a marker for either the north Londoners or the Anfield outfit amid their own pursuit of glory.

The recent announcement of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure from the Merseysiders has likely only heightened their desire for the German to go out with a bang at the end of the season, although those at the Emirates can help to spoil the party by picking up a positive result on home soil.

Having now won their last two games since losing to Klopp and co in the FA Cup at the start of January, there could well be just one change made by Mikel Arteta from the side that saw off Nottingham Forest in midweek.

1 GK - David Raya

There have been shaky moments for David Raya this season - including his two notable errors away to Luton Town back in December - although the Spaniard appears to be truly finding his feet in an Arsenal shirt, having produced 'one of his best performances' in the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, as per the Standard's Simon Collings.

While Aaron Ramsdale will be chomping at the bit to get back into the side, there would be no rhyme or reason for Arteta to usurp the Brentford loanee.

2 RB - Ben White

The major talking point may have been the Englishman's post-match row with teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko in midweek, although prior to that it had been another smooth outing for the former Brighton and Hove Albion man.

The 26-year-old notably enjoyed an 88% pass accuracy rate and provided one key pass against the Tricky Trees, although will now face a far tougher test up against the lively Luis Diaz.

3 CB - William Saliba

The towering Frenchman could have perhaps done better to prevent Taiwo Awoniyi from firing home amid a nervy climax at the City Ground, yet that was a rare blip in an otherwise "exceptional" spell in north London to date - as lauded by his manager.

If the Gunners are to keep a frontline that has scored 14 goals across their last four games quiet, they will need Saliba to be at his brilliant best.

4 CB - Gabriel

The surprise goalscorer in the reverse fixture at Anfield, Gabriel has 'quietly been one of Arsenal's better players this season' - according to Collings - shaking off summer reports that he looked set for an exit.

Although it is his centre-back partner who usually gets most of the plaudits, the Brazilian brute is seemingly just as important to a backline that has shipped just 21 league goals thus far - the second-best record in the division.

5 LB - Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Ukrainian ace won't have fond memories of this fixture having been branded a "liability" by pundit Gary Neville during the 1-1 draw back in December, yet with Takehiro Tomiyasu still at the Asian Cup and Jurrien Timber still edging his way back to fitness, he'll simply have to start once again.

6 CDM - Declan Rice

It came as no real shock when Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Thomas Partey had endured a "setback" in his recovery from injury, with that news ensuring that Declan Rice will once again operate in that deep-lying midfield berth.

Although there has been a clamour to see the former West Ham United skipper unleashed in a more advanced number eight role, he has previously outlined his preference for operating as the six, and will be looking to make another big impact in that position tomorrow.

A previous match winner in a crunch clash with Manchester United at the Emirates, could the 25-year-old replicate such heroics against Klopp's men?

7 CM - Martin Odegaard

The Gunners skipper has only recorded victory once in his career against tomorrow's opponents - while also failing to score in those eight meetings - yet he could be instrumental in changing those fortunes and helping to maintain his side's title charge.

Now without a goal or an assist in his last four league games, the Norwegian maestro needs to step up on the big stage on Sunday.

8 CM - Emile Smith Rowe

Having 'looked sharp' against Forest last time out - as per Collings - Emile Smith Rowe could be deserving of another chance to shine from the start this time around, ahead of summer signing Kai Havertz.

Despite being the subject of interest from West Ham last month, the 23-year-old playmaker could now have a central role to play for the Gunners over the coming months.

9 RW - Bukayo Saka

Another Hale End graduate, Bukayo Saka has begun to hit form again after providing three goals and assists across his last league games, netting what proved to be the decisive goal in Nottingham.

That ensures that the Englishman has now already reached double figures for both goals and assists in all competitions this season, continuing his sparkling rise in an Arsenal shirt.

10 ST - Gabriel Jesus

There were no doubt concerns when Gabriel Jesus limped off in midweek, although having trained with the squad all week, the fleet-footed Brazilian should be fit to feature tomorrow.

With no new striker coming in the door, the Gunners' number nine - who kicked things off against Forest after prodding through the legs of former teammate, Matt Turner - will need to find a clinical edge if the club's long wait for Premier League glory is to come to an end.

11 LW - Leandro Trossard

It was a muted outing from Gabriel Martinelli in midweek, with the £180k-per-week "animal" - as hailed by Jesus - losing possession on 14 occasions, completing just one of his five dribble attempts and failing to provide a single key pass, as per Sofascore.

There could be wisdom in restoring the Brazilian to the bench to replicate his stunning late cameo against Palace, in which he scored a brace, with Leandro Trossard a worthy replacement having scored five goals in just ten career meetings with Liverpool - his best record against any club.

That impressive return has only amounted to a solitary victory, although could that be set to change tomorrow?

Arsenal predicted lineup in full vs Liverpool: GK - Raya; RB - White, CB - Saliba, CB - Gabriel, LB - Zinchenko; CDM - Rice, CM - Odegaard, CM - Smith Rowe, RW - Saka, ST - Jesus, LW - Trossard.