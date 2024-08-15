Arsenal have lodged a "formal" opening bid to sign one "creative" player in the last few days, and Mikel Arteta's side have received a response to their advances.

Arteta prepares for new season as Arsenal target third summer signing

The new season kicks off this weekend, and with it a fresh opportunity for Arteta to try and loosen Man City's firm stranglehold on the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side have finished the season as champions of England in each of the last four campaigns, with only Liverpool getting the better of City in 2019/2020 most recently.

Arsenal did push the Sky Blues right to the wire last term, though, and Guardiola needed a final-day victory before his side were officially crowned yet again.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

Next year, Arteta will be aiming to go that extra yard and leapfrog his old mentor for title glory, as Arsenal attempt to lift their first domestic crown in over two decades.

As the Gunners prepare to make a hopeful best possible start to the new campaign against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arsenal's recruitment team, lead by sporting director Edu Gaspar, are attempting to reinforce key areas of Arteta's squad.

The summer transfer deadline day is just around the corner, with the window shutting on August 30, and Arsenal have officially confirmed just two new arrivals in goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal and Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal could make an eleventh-hour attempt to bring in a new forward, but their immediate priority appears to be sealing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The north Londoners have been in active ongoing talks with Sociedad for weeks, with Arsenal reaching an agreement on personal terms with Merino who is said to be very keen on the move.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his Sociedad contract, meaning Arsenal could sign Merino for around £21 million, which is more than 50 per cent less than his rumoured release clause.

Arsenal make first "formal" bid to sign Merino as Sociedad respond

According to Spanish radio journalist Yon Cuezva, Arsenal have now made their "formal" opening bid for Merino, and it's been tabled within the last 48 hours.

However, Sociedad have responded with a no, meaning Edu and co will have to return to the plate with an improved offer as talks remain ongoing.

Called a "creative" player by IF Brommapojkarna performance analyst Marcus Bring, the former Newcastle midfielder also bagged eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions last season.