Manchester United seem set to continue their summer spending, highlighting a new key position that will bolster Erik ten Hag's squad massively.

Is Sofyan Amrabat joining Manchester United?

The latest on the fresh pursuit comes via Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who took to Twitter to suggest that the Red Devils have made a huge step towards tempting Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

He would write:

"MU have made an initial verbal offer to Sofyan Amrabat's agent. Al-Ahli have also made an offer (€15M). But for now, he is not interested and is still dreaming of Liga. He prefers to stay at Fiorentina if he doesn't get a good club. Many big clubs are monitoring his situation."

Fabrizio Romano had detailed a reported price tag of around €40m (£35m) back at the start of the month, suggesting that this could end up being another lucrative deal for a side seeking to make the necessary additions to truly turn them into Premier League title challengers.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Whilst the Moroccan midfield general shot to fame due to his stellar World Cup performances, the 26-year-old has actually been a consistent performer for his club during the 2022/23 campaign too, further emphasising his preparedness for a step-up such as this.

In the Serie A, his 90% pass accuracy showcases his ability to dictate the play, whilst his 1.3 tackles per game help outline his defensive security, via Sofascore. He is combative, relentless and impressively clever in the engine room, only throwing himself into tackles at the perfect moment and otherwise simply blocking the space.

With this, plus his hulking figure and unbridled physicality, it is hard not to immediately draw comparisons with Ten Hag's current enforcer, Casemiro.

Signed just last summer, the 31-year-old had an instant impact at Old Trafford, adding the necessary steel into midfield to finally allow them to take ahold of games.

In the Premier League, the Brazilian maintained a 7.21 average rating, buoyed by his 79% pass accuracy, 3.2 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore. His solidity was exactly what was needed to allow Ten Hag's philosophy to shine.

Whilst he is not getting any younger, the similarities between these figures and Amrabat's World Cup campaign should make for pleasant viewing, given he could now be chosen as his successor.

Across seven games in their historic run to the semi-final, his 6.83 average rating perhaps belied his importance. He would record an 85% pass accuracy but saw his tackles rise to 2.3 per game, and his clearances to 1.4 per game, via Sofascore.

Such displays even led journalist Carlo Garganese to claim: "Amrabat the best centre midfielder in the tournament. MONSTER."

Should he choose to move to Manchester now, he could enjoy a few solid years under the tutelage of such a legendary midfielder, before eventually taking his place as the former Real Madrid stopper moves on.

Especially considering One-Versus-One helps to draw further comparisons between the two, as they rank similarly for fouls per 90 (1.85 v 2.33), passes into final third per 90 (8.69 v 9.71) and challenges won per 90 (37.81 v 38.23). He could easily slip in as the disruptive, progressive and defensive hero that is needed within such a system.

Casemiro could then leave safe in the knowledge that his presence helped underpin Ten Hag's regime and offered the necessary platform for their return to the Champions League and subsequent successes.

If Amrabat enjoys half as successful a career as the one the ageing general has had, then this will prove to be an extremely fruitful signing for Manchester United.