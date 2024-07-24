One Manchester United target has been spotted training in the club's shorts, perhaps dropping hints about his desire to complete a move to Old Trafford as his representatives reportedly work to seal a deal this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

Those at Old Trafford have already stolen the headlines twice this summer by welcoming both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. The latter arrived amid interest from Real Madrid and is a major coup for the Red Devils. At 18 years old, Yoro should prove to be a worthwhile investment for years to come at the heart of Erik ten Hag's backline.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website after completing the move, Yoro said: “Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

The central defender isn't the only player with his eyes set on Old Trafford either. According to Firenze Viola via Sport Witness, Sofyan Amrabat's representatives are working on a deal with Manchester United which would see the midfielder return to the Red Devils in another loan or a permanent deal worth a reported €12m (£10m) this summer.

Having spent last season on loan at Manchester United, Amrabat certainly hasn't hidden his love for the club, wearing the club's shorts whilst gearing up for pre-season in a recent training video, and he reportedly wants an Old Trafford return before the end of next month.

Whether United decide to sanction the midfielder's return remains to be seen, however.

"Important" Amrabat would add depth

Whilst it's difficult to see Amrabat claiming a starting role after failing to do exactly that on loan last season, the Fiorentina man would at least add some much-needed depth to Manchester United's midfield. Given that Casemiro's Old Trafford future is still in doubt too, the Morroco international may yet emerge to play a role if he completes a move this summer.

Ten Hag certainly didn't shy away from praising the midfielder last season, saying via The Metro after his side defeated Newcastle United: "I think he played a very good game. Very important for us in the pressing and the counter-press. He’s doing a really good job keeping the team together, keeping the team compact and we had good moments to press, to control the game."

If the Red Devils can seal a deal for around £10m, less than the €20m (£16.7m) they could have signed him for, then it's one worth pursuing before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month. Arrivals such as Zirkzee and Yoro will steal the headlines, but the addition of vital depth should not become an afterthought.